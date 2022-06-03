New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): MentorKart, a technology-based mentoring platform has announced the launch of its Industry Mentorship Model Campus. With this program, students will get an opportunity to seek clarity with respect to their career pathway. Furthermore, they will also get a chance to learn additional skills in Tech, Non-Tech and Management domains required for enhancing their employability.

This Industry Mentorship Model Campus was created with the goal of training university/college students for the myriad of job roles available in the industry based on their qualifications. It has been designed to help students across the country in fulfilling their career goals. Programmes for more than 15 various job roles in the tech, non-tech, and management domains, as well as various soft skills, including the ones recommended by the World Economic Forum are included in this initiative

MentorKart has already partnered with more than 50 universities across the country to participate in Mentorship Model Campus Institutes. It intends to achieve the goal of reaching 200+ campuses in the next few quarters.

MentorKart, with more than 1000 highly experienced Mentors, Coaches, Content Creators, is on the path of creating e-learning and career acceleration ecosystem. Launching this initiative is a step in this very direction. The brand has a student base of over 75,000 pupils to whom it offers this unique programme with the goal of developing trained workforce for both the domestic and global markets. The sole aim is to help the youth shape holistically and transform them into future-ready workforce.

MentorKart has also tied up with various companies for its Train and Hire and Hire and Train model to provide organizations with talent that gets Productive from Day 1 of hiring. The brand is planning to add more such partnerships every day in the times to come.

Vijay Sethi, Chairman of the Advisory Board and Chief Mentor, MentorKart stated, "Our industry Mentorship Model Campus aims to bridge the talent-skill gaps. It comes with a promise that students become productive from day 1 at their job. This initiative is not just only providing or enhancing their technical and soft skills but is also about providing them guidance by our highly experienced mentors so that they secure promising career opportunities. It is a win-win program for institutes, students as well as the industry."

Ashish Khare, Founder of MentorKart, stated, "To unlock the potential of youth of India, with Industry Mentorship Model Campuses we aim to fulfil career objectives of students. Our programmes have been curated by our experienced mentors and advisors to help students across the country in fulfilling their career goals. We are hoping for the initiative to be well received and eventually be a success."

Launched in 2020, MentorKart is a 360-degree Skill development and Mentorship platform to help youth achieve their Professional/Career goals. The company is on the mission to make the youth of India Industry and Future Ready. Till date the startup has already received funding of USD 360,000 and is backed by well-known angel investors such as Startup Buddy, Lets Venture and several other HNIs.

