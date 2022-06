The Result of Kerala State Nirmal NR-279 Lottery Sambad Will Be Declared Today i.e June 03, 2022, at 3 PM. Stay With Us To Watch Live Streaming Results and Know the Names of the Lucky Draw Winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2022 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).