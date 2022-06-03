Chennai, June 3: The Tamil Nadu health department has written to directors of all the international airports in the state to isolate overseas travellers with monkeypox symptoms.
The department called upon the deputy directors of health in all districts of the state to ensure that strict protocols are followed for the isolated people once they reach home.
While India has not reported any monkeypox cases as of now, countries like the US, Australia, Canada, and Europe have reported the virus.
The department has called upon the health workers to be prepared to deal with the monkeypox disease and to gather proper information on its treatment and prognosis.
