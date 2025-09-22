Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of São Tome and Principe at the 7th edition of MFFLI Summit

São Tome and Principe / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of São Tome and Principe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Campaign along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, "I was pleased to meet my dear sister H.E. Dr. H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" during the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025. We discussed our joint programs to build healthcare capacity, support girl education and address a wide range of health and social issues.

I am happy to share that we provided several scholarships for the local doctors in the fields of Oncology and Diabetes Care. Moreover, we through our Educating Linda program, we are sponsoring the education of 40 best performing but underprivileged schoolgirls, till they graduate."

H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" stated, "It is a great honour to be part of the 7th edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and to meet my dear sister Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej. Our partnership has marked a transformative chapter for São Tome and Principe, as we work on so many meaningful programs to benefit our people, this is happening for the first time.

I am especially proud to have launched the 'Educating Linda' program in our country, through which we are supporting 40 bright yet underprivileged schoolgirls to continue their education. This is not just about education; it is about transforming the future of an entire generation. Equally significant are our efforts to strengthen our healthcare capacity by providing specialized scholarships in the critical fields of Oncology and Diabetes Care."

Watch the Speech of First Lady of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/4CRxNEdm-MA

Watch the video of Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej receiving H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother": https://youtu.be/gsBUbGxm0S0

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://youtu.be/G2YlJgkagNQ

"We have provided over 2280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties until now, building a new generation of highly skilled medical experts in key but underserved areas," added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation together with the office of The First Lady of São Tome and Principe has also conducted 2 editions of Online Health Media Training to emphasize on the critical role of media in addressing critical social and health issues.

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of São Tome and Principe for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of São Tome and Principe, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children's storybooks, "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future" and "Sugar free Jude", and "Mark's Pressure". The storybooks launched in Portuguese language, address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness. The storybooks have been launched in Portuguese language.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

* 2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

* 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues* 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs* Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa* 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese* 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.* Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community* 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies* 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.

