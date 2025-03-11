Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO with President of Tanzania and First Ladies of Africa and Asia.

BusinessWire India

Lilongwe [Malawi]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, together with First Ladies of Africa and Asia, who are also their Ambassadors, mark 'International Women's Day 2025', through their impactful and historic campaign "More Than a Mother" and "Scholarship Program" as a part of their Women Empowerment Mission.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Ultra, iPhone 17 Air: Apple Likely To Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Plus With New Smartphones This Year.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" expressed, "Happy International Women's Day to all the incredible women around the world, we honour their strength, resilience, and achievements.

Together with my dear sisters, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, we celebrate women every day through our 'More Than a Mother' campaign - a testament to our commitment to empowering women in general, and infertile women in particular, who face infertility stigma, by providing access to information, education, change of mindset, and economic empowerment."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

She further added, "I am also very proud to share that out of the total 2230 medical scholarships provided across 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, 1046 scholarships, that is nearly 50% have been granted to female medical graduates, as part of our Women Empowerment Mission." Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" campaign launched in 2016 is a powerful campaign that defines interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility.

"I take great pride in the work we do at Merck Foundation to build and enhance fertility care capacity across Africa and Asia, supporting childless women and couples on their fertility journey. It brings me immense joy to share that till date we have provided over 680 scholarships in Embryology, Fertility, and Reproductive Care to young doctors from 39 countries, improving access to women's health.

Many of our alumni are trained to be the first local experts in their countries, where they never used to have local embryologists or fertility specialists before our program, such as The Gambia, Burundi, Guinea, Chad, Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi, Congo and more.

Together with African and Asian First Ladies, and other important partners, we are making history and reshaping the landscape of fertility & reproductive care across Africa and beyond," stated Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation has overall provided over 2230 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Dr. Kelej further shared, "We also support childless women by helping them start their own small businesses. It is all about giving every woman the respect and support she deserves to lead a fulfilling life, with or without a child," explained Dr. Rasha Kelej.

According to WHO, over 180 million couples in developing countries--one in every four--struggle with infertility. In many African cultures, infertility carries a deep social stigma, with women often bearing the sole blame for the inability to conceive. The societal pressure and judgment associated with childlessness frequently lead to isolation, discrimination, and ostracization, and, in many cases, result in divorce or even physical and psychological abuse.

As part of the "More Than a Mother" campaign, Merck Foundation has introduced several Community Awareness Programs.

Merck Foundation has trained more than 3500 media representatives from more than 35 countries to raise awareness and break the stigma around infertility and infertile and childless women.

Merck Foundation in partnership with Africa's and Asia's First Ladies, has also launched 'More Than Mother' Children's Storybook and Animation Film to emphasize strong family values of love and respect from a young age which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and the resulted domestic violence in the future.

Watch More Than a Mother Animation Film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ri1vnt7VM-M

Merck Foundation's pan African TV program "Our Africa", that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa, has many episodes dedicated to raise awareness about infertility and breaking infertility stigma.

Watch the episodes here:

Episode 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BONCtUJZLHI

Episode 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqobIDOHc4E&feature=youtu.be

Episode 10: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXkB6sYb2Rw

Merck Foundation has also released about 30 songs, many of these songs have been created with the aim to break the infertility stigma, as a part of their "More Than a Mother" campaign. Listen to some of the songs here:

1. Watch, share & subscribe to the 'Plus qu'une MERE' composed and sung by Ms. Lucky-Lou, the daughter of The President and The First Lady of Burundi: https://youtu.be/EEUjxjqlHv0

2. Watch, share & subscribe to the "More Than a Mother" song by Cwesi Oteng and Adina from Ghana: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ6ZprqAAJs

3. Watch, share & subscribe to the "More Than a Mother" song by Zambian Soul Singer Wezi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcRAHDuCjak

4. Watch, share & subscribe to the "More Than a Mother" song by Sunita Daffeh from the Gambia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cb0SEqMO0Sc

Listen to all "More than a Mother" songs here:https://merck-foundation.com/our-programs/Merck-Foundation-More-Than-a-Mother/Local-Songs-and-Children-Stories

"To address the critical issue of infertility stigma, along with various other social issues like Supporting Girl Education, Stopping GBV, Ending FGM & Child Marriage, Women Empowerment; we proudly launch Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Awards every year in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies. I also encourage the African media community, fashion designers, filmmakers, musicians, students, and emerging talents in these fields to participate by showcasing their creative work. Submissions can be sent to submit@merck-foundation.com," concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: Merck Foundation

X: @MerckFoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Threads: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

www.merck-foundation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)