Cupertino, March 11: Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series this year, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. However, rumours suggest that there would be an iPhone 17 Air with a slim design and likely a single camera like the iPhone 16e. Amid this, there are new rumours about an iPhone 17 Ultra model.

According to reports, Apple may replace its popular iPhone 17 Pro Max and introduce it with a new name. The reports suggested that the tech giant may be preparing for an "Ultra" brand. The company has only introduced the base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max variants. However, this year, two changes are expected: iPhone 17 Plus will be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, and now the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be replaced with the iPhone 17 Ultra. iOS 18.3.2 Update: Apple Expected To Launch Minor iOS Update Next Week, Likely To Include Bug Fixes and Address Security Vulnerabilities.

The 9to5Mac report mentioned that Apple launched Pro and Pro Max models with identical specifications except display sizes. The Pro Max model also included a larger battery compared to the Pro model. The report said that sometimes, Apple could introduce a better camera setup on the Pro Max variant; however, the cameras remained the same in both variants.

Rumours suggest that there will be a narrowed Dynamic Island in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro due to the use of "metalens" technology. The report said it could help the smartphone help shrink the necessary Face ID components. Besides, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (or iPhone 17 Ultra) may include a vapour chamber cooling system and a graphite sheet.

When it comes to size, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The 17 will reportedly have an 8.725mm design compared to the predecessor's 8.25mm. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air could have a 5mm or thinner design. AI Blunder: Apple AI-Powered Voice-to-Text Service Questions Elderly Scottish Woman About Her Sex Life After Mistranslating Voicemail.

The new iPhone 17 lineup could include the following: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All will have Apple Intelligence features, likely A19 chipsets, bigger batteries, and an advanced camera system.

