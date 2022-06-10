New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/TPT): One of the renowned blockchain-based platforms 'Meta Whale World' has recently organized a grand success meet on 3rd June 2022. The event was held at the luxurious Orchid Hotel Balewadi, Pune.

The event witnessed some of the distinguished personalities from the field of politics who were a part of the event.

Some prominent personalities who graced the event with their august presence included Honorable Ramdasji Athawale (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India), and Honourable Rajuseth Oswal.

The event was a great success, with the overwhelming response of more than 300 Metawhale family members. Moreover, Rajubhau Barate and other renowned chief guests gave their best wishes to the entire 'Meta Whale World team.' During the occasion, several team members were rewarded for their excellent efforts and contributions to making the company reach newer heights.

Rahul Kaushik, the company's Founder, went into great depth and discussed Meta Whale in detail. On the other side, Gunjan Shekhawat, the Director of the company shared the vision and explained the fundamentals of the Meta Whale world. Furthermore, Ullas Sardesai, the Chief Finance Strategist (CFS) came forward and explained the vision as well as the innovation that will take the firm forward.

Regarding the event's grand success, Rahul Kaushik stated, "I feel extremely grateful to come a long way ahead. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Deepak Londhe, Prashant Mandekar, Vishal Raj and Amol Dande who made it to the event. Nothing makes me more proud than living my dream. To celebrate the auspicious occasion of getting this far and launching my own blockchain-based platforms, I am glad that we have come a long way but I promise, there is more to come in the upcoming months."

Rahul Kaushik (Founder) and Rahul Pebby (Co-founder) have recently launched 'Meta Whale World,' a new blockchain-based platform. Earlier, on April 28, 2022, they organised a grand event introducing their platform and the event was held in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The event was held on a large scale at the Sahara Star, a luxurious 5-star hotel in India's financial capital. They take care of everything, from preparing the event to ensuring everything goes according to plan. Several renowned figures from various disciplines greeted the previous occasion with their attendance were Shambhaji Raje (Member of Rajya Sabha), Gulshan Grover (Bollywood Actor), Ameesha Patel (Bollywood Actress), and Vaishali Samant were among those honored (Indian Music Composer).

Meta Whale World, a virtual platform, was recently incepted with an aim to provide its users ultimate sovereignty over their work, including everything from 3D art to game materials. The recently launched robust platform is simple to use and has a large user base, indicating that the network is reliable. All brands can use the platform for marketing their services and products.

