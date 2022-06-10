Jurassic World Dominion has released and with it the Jurassic Park saga has finally ended. After six long films, JWD brought forward a climax that hasn’t hit quite well with critics and audiences alike. Following a plot where the dinosaurs are living among humans and trying to adapt to their new lifestyle, JWD saw the two generations of franchise collide with one another. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Jurassic Park films for a long time have been the go to dinosaur movies for many. Changing the game back in 1993, every film in the franchise has been inconsistent in their quality to say the least, bar the first one. So, with the release of Jurassic World Dominion, let’s rank all the six films in the Jurassic Park franchise from worst to best.

Jurassic World Dominion

Starting off with the most recent release, Jurassic World Dominion was a hot mess. With the dinos taking a back seat in the story and the plot focusing more on *checks notes* locusts? JWD let go off all the awe-inspiring imagery this franchise is known for and is so far away in quality from the other films. It’s a perfect lesson on how not to end a series and secures it spot as the worst film in the franchise. Jurassic World Dominion Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Dinosaur Film and What’s Next for the Franchise? (SPOILER ALERT).

Jurassic Park III

While JP3 was an enjoyable blockbuster, it still ran into the problems of being an unnecessary sequel that was paced quite unevenly. Sitting in at only 93 minutes, the film did feel like a rush at times and in many ways felt creatively bankrupt. With a second island being introduced here, one had to wonder, just how much mileage does this franchise have left.

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

The second installment in the Jurassic World series, Fallen Kingdom was very tonally inconsistent. Where the first half of the film focused on the dinosaurs trying to be taken off from the island, the second half turned into a gothic horror film with some head scratching revelations. It’s a well-directed film overall, but the plot is what ultimately lets it down. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Movie Review: Dinosaurs Rule, Humans Suck As Jurassic Park Franchise Takes a Dark Turn.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Lost World is what made people originally think if Jurassic Park actually needed a sequel? Featuring Ian Malcolm and team trying to escape from the island, the film was loaded with a bunch of amazing CG effects and even more dinos this time around. Sadly, not all the cosmetic upgrades in the world could save it from being messy.

Jurassic World

While Jurassic World feels like a retread of the original film in many ways, it is still simple enough and delivers on what it sets out to do. It has a park, there are dinos in it that occasionally punch each other and eat people, a few charming characters, and a decent amount of action. This is all you want from a dinosaur film, and it delivers that shaped up as a reboot of the franchise.

Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg changed the game back in 1993 with Jurassic Park. Up until then, visual effects were advancing, but slowly. With Jurassic Park, Spielberg created such beautiful scenes where the dinosaurs still look amazing to this day. It raised some ethical and philosophical questions with its story and even edged into many horror elements, but it never lost the feel of being the definitive blockbuster for its time. World Dinosaur Day: From T-Rex’s First Killing Reveal to Raptor Chase, 10 Best Dino Scenes From Jurassic Park Franchise As We Wait for Jurassic World Dominion on June 10.

It's a bit heartbreaking to see how this franchise has ended considering there have been moments of grandiose sprinkled throughout. Sadly, Jurassic World Dominion doesn’t even come close to capturing that magic. JWD is playing in theatres right now.

