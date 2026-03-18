NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: Metropolis by Reliance MET City, Haryana, has today become India's first project to receive LEED Platinum Pre-Certification under the LEED for Cities: Plan and Design rating system, as confirmed by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). This unique and prestigious distinction places Metropolis amongst a handful of globally planned developments to achieve this recognition.

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LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the world's most widely recognised green building and community certification framework. The LEED for Cities and Communities: Plan and Design program evaluates large-scale developments at the planning stage, ensuring sustainability principles are embedded across infrastructure, energy, water, mobility, ecology, and livability, from the design stage itself.

Mr. Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO & Whole Time Director, Reliance MET City, said, "Achieving LEED Platinum pre-certification for Metropolis by MET City is a testament to our vision and is an integral part of our journey towards building a world-class, future-ready urban ecosystem in India. Embedding sustainability, resilience, and quality of life at the very foundation of planning and design, has always been our priority. We envision that Metropolis will not only meet global benchmarks, but by itself set new standards for responsible urban development, economic opportunity, and livability for generations to come."

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Through the LEED framework, projects are assessed across key areas including natural systems and ecology, transportation and land use, energy and greenhouse gas emissions, water efficiency, materials and resources, and quality of life indicators. Securing the highest level of pre-certification demonstrates the project's alignment with global best practices in sustainable urban planning.

Pre-certification under the Plan and Design framework provides a structured roadmap to guide implementation and continuous performance improvement as the development progresses and is in line with Metropolis by MET City's commitment to measurable outcomes including reduced environmental impact, resource efficiency and climate resilience for future residents, businesses, and visitors.

Located in Village Daryapur on MDR 123, Metropolis enjoys a highly distinct location advantage. Situated 0 Km from Delhi and 5 minutes from the KMP Expressway, there is also close proximity to AIIMS Badsa, the upcoming Haryana Orbital Corridor and the proposed BCCI international cricket stadium. The residents and businesses also enjoy the benefit from the larger Reliance MET City ecosystem, which includes social, healthcare and education infrastructure.

About Reliance MET CityReliance MET City is an 8,250-acre integrated smart city and global manufacturing hub located in Jhajjar district, Haryana. Home to over 650 companies from 11 countries and supporting more than 40,000 jobs, MET City is one of India's most advanced industrial and mixed-use developments. Backed by world-class infrastructure and IGBC Platinum-certified planning, Reliance MET City is designed to deliver a holistic ecosystem that drives economic growth, community living and sustainable urban development.

About MetropolisMetropolis is an integrated mixed-use development by Reliance MET City, forming part of a 140-acre master plan that includes residential plots, industrial plots and a future group housing component. The project is designed to offer flexibility, long-term value and seamless integration with the larger MET City ecosystem, enabling residents and businesses to benefit from world-class infrastructure, strategic location and a dynamic live-work-play environment.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to transforming how buildings and communities are designed, built, and operated to create healthy, equitable, and resilient places. USGBC developed the LEED green building program, a globally recognized framework for sustainability performance.

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