New Delhi, March 18: The US air travel system is facing severe disruption on March 18, with TSA wait times surging across major airports as a staffing crisis and extreme weather combine to create nationwide chaos. Passengers at key hubs like Atlanta, Houston, and New York are encountering security lines stretching beyond two hours, alongside widespread flight delays and cancellations.

The spike in TSA wait times is being driven by an ongoing government shutdown, now in its fifth week, which has left nearly 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay. The financial pressure has triggered a sharp rise in absenteeism, with reports showing nearly 37 percent of staff in Atlanta and 35 percent in Houston calling out. In New Orleans and New York’s JFK airport, absentee rates have also climbed significantly, further worsening congestion at security checkpoints. US Tells Citizens They Can Fly Out of Gulf Commercially; UAE Borders With Saudi Arabia, Oman Open, Cancellations of Flights Possible.

The Department of Homeland Security has warned that TSA staffing levels are reaching critical lows, raising concerns that some smaller airports could face partial shutdowns if the situation continues. With fewer officers available, multiple security lanes have been closed, directly pushing TSA wait times higher and creating long queues spilling into terminal areas. Winter Storm in US: Massive Storm Causes 850,000 Power Outages, Forces 10,000 Flight Cancellations.

Adding to the crisis is Winter Storm Iona, which has already caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the Midwest and Northeast. Airlines have struggled to maintain schedules, while the combination of weather and reduced staffing has made recovery efforts slower.

At the same time, travel demand is peaking due to Spring Break and the NCAA March Madness tournament, putting additional pressure on an already strained system. Experts warn that the convergence of high passenger volume and rising TSA wait times has created one of the most challenging travel periods in recent memory.

Travelers are being urged to check real-time TSA wait times before heading to the airport using the MyTSA app, airline alerts, and official airport X accounts. With no immediate resolution to the shutdown, authorities caution that delays, cancellations, and long TSA wait times are likely to persist in the coming days.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).