New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with state Government of Assam is organizing a grand event at Rang Ghar Grounds, Sivasagar, Assam in May 2, 2022 to mark 50th countdown day to upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga 2022.

Union Cabinet Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will grace the occasion along with Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. Along with the Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kisan Reddy, MoS for Ayush and WCD Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai and Minister of H&FW and Ayush of Assam Keshab Mahanta will also be present. An official of Ministry of Ayush and Government of Assam, eminent Yoga Gurus, experts of yoga will also participate in this event.

Also Read | West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sivasagar has been selected for the Yoga Utsav because the Government of India had unveiled a plan to develop five Archaeological sites viz. Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)) into "iconic" sites across India.

Ministry of Ayush, through its autonomous body Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and support of State Government of Assam will organize this event. The aim of this event is to give a wider promotion and publicity to various dimensions of Yoga, its utility and to promote the countdown campaign to IDY 2022 for health and wellness.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian’s Shimmery Gown by Balenciaga at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The Ministry of Ayush is the nodal Ministry for observation of the International Day of Yoga. Every year, the main event of IDY is observed as a Mass Yoga Demonstration which is led by Prime Minister himself. The preparations for IDY 2022 are already underway.

The Ministry with its various stakeholders has chalked out a 100 days' countdown programme for 8th International Day of Yoga wherein 100 organizations are promoting yoga in 100 places/cities.

It is worth mentioning that 50 days' countdown is an important event in observation of International day of Yoga every year. The Ministry hopes to inspire a "Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing" through Yoga in the countdown to IDY 2022.

As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" year, the Ministry has proposed to observe IDY 2022 at 75 iconic sites across the country. This countdown program is already in progress and observation of IDY-2022 is gaining momentum. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)