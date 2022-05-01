In an important battle for European places, Arsenal and West Ham face off against each other in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The clash will be played at the London Stadium in London on May 01, 2022 (Sunday) as teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Ham vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Transfer News Update: Arthur Melo Back on Gunners' Radar.

Arsenal currently hold the upper hand over the chasing pack in the race for Champions League qualification. Mikel Arteta’s team can move closer to confirming a top-four finish with maximum points in this clash. Meanwhile, David Moyes’ West Ham are enjoying a great season and can move into the Europa League places with a win.

When is West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the London Stadium in London. The game will be held on May 01 23, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Arsenal match.

