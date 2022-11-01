New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The ministry of civil aviation concluded the massive campaign for Swachhta on Tuesday.

The special campaign was focused on the disposal of pending matters, weeding out old/redundant files and the overall cleanliness of the offices and space management, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The campaign, which was carried out from October 2 till 31, covered 134 locations across the country, including those at the farthest part of the country and remote locations and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia administered the oath of cleanliness (SwachhtakiShapath) to the officials of the ministry.

During the campaign, 539 public grievances (PG), 145 PG appeals and 15 parliamentary assurances have been cleared, the ministry said. Further, 15,837 files have been reviewed, of which 13,202 physical files have been weeded out, 35,208 square feet of space has been freed and a revenue of Rs 2,29,13,222 has been generated.

Several best practices including the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines at female washrooms, distribution of jute bags to stop the use of plastic, conservation of water body, promoting solar energy and green building concept at the airports and other steps aimed at facilitation of the passengers at the airports were observed.

Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia inspected the campaign at multiple occasions and gave necessary directions to the officials, the ministry said.

The Special Campaign 2.0 was carried by all ministries/departments of the government and their attached/subordinate offices with a focus on the field/outstation offices. Offices responsible for service delivery or those involving public interface are being given special attention.

Ministry of Civil Aviation, its attached offices such as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), related autonomous bodies and PSUs have actively participated in the campaign by sensitising their officers, mobilising ground functionaries and appointing nodal officers. (ANI)

