Mumbai, November 1: On Tuesday, the Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan declared the Rajasthan pre DElEd entrance exam results. The government declared the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

According to officials, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared for the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan this year. The DElEd entrance exam was held on October 8. Earlier, BD Kalla, Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister had confirmed the date and time of the result on social media.

Steps To Check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022:

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in

Click on the link to view result on the homepage

Enter using your login details.

Next, click on submit

Your BSTC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The results were released by Mohan Yadav, Director of Samsa Department, Rajasthan. Here's the direct link to check BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022.

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd BSTC Result 2022 were declared at around 5.30 pm. As per reports, Ramdev topped the general category exam by securing 89 percent marks while a candidates Vidhika Jain, Mahesh and Dheeraj topped the Sanskrit category with 77 percent marks.

