New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has set a new record in captive and commercial coal production and dispatch for the just-concluded financial year 2024-25.

According to a statement from the ministry, total coal production surged to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) as of March 31, 2025, marking a remarkable 29.79 per cent growth over the previous year's 147.11 MT.

Also Read | Gmail New Feature Update: Google Making Easier for Enterprise Users To Send End-to-End Encrypted Messages to Any Email.

Coal dispatches also witnessed an extraordinary rise, reaching 190.42 MT, a 33.36 per cent increase from the 142.79 MT recorded in the financial year 2023-24.

"These outstanding numbers reflect the sector's resilience, efficiency, and crucial role in securing India's energy needs, driving industries such as power, steel, and cement," the ministry said in the statement.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Both captive and commercial mines have contributed significantly to this success.

Captive mines achieved 24.72 per cent growth in production and 27.76 per cent in dispatch from the previous year, ensuring a steady supply to core industries.

Commercial mines led the momentum with a phenomenal 67.32 per cent surge in production and a staggering 76.71 per cent rise in dispatch from the previous year--a testament to India's coal sector expansion and efficiency.

"These record-breaking achievements directly reflect India's strategic push for energy self-reliance, strengthening the country's position as a global economic powerhouse."

The Ministry of Coal remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a sustainable, efficient, and future-ready coal ecosystem that not only meets the nation's growing energy demands but also aligns with India's green development goals.

This milestone marks a crucial step toward realising the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which will ensure a resilient, energy-secure, and economically thriving India.

"With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, the coal sector continues to power industrial growth, enhance economic progress, and shape a greener future for generations to come," the ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)