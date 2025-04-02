It was a thriller last time when FC Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 first-leg semi-final match. Both teams had their own chances to take a lead, but the goal fest ended making none happy, with a 4-4 scoreline. Now, Atletico Madrid will be hosting FC Barcelona for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 second-leg match at their home, the iconic Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The last game saw none of Barca's initial line-up forwards scoring, be it Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, or Ferran Torres. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final second-leg match is a knock-out game in which both Spanish giants need to win, or face elimination. Barcelona 4-4 Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final: First Leg Ends In Draw After An Eight-Goal Thriller Between Blaugrana and Rojiblancos (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FC Barcelona were trailing by two goals, after facing two early in the first six minutes, one from Julián Alvarez and one from ex-team player Antoine Griezmann. They retaliated well and scored four goals in the process, taking a temporary two-goal lead, with goals from, Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Robert Lewandowski. However Atletico Madrid players scored two late goals to call it a draw. In that game, the wing comprising Lamine Yamal and Raphinha couldn't do much. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match will be a big responsibility for them, especially Lamine Yamal, as they need to charge more against the park-the-bus approach of Atletico Madrid.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match?

Lamine Yamal is fully fit, and has been included in FC Barcelona's squad for the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final second-leg match. So, the 17-year-old will be playing in the match at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Real Madrid 4 -4 Real Sociedad (Aggregate 5-4) Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final: Antonio Rudiger Stars In Eight-Goal Thriller As Carlo Ancelotti's Side Qualify For Final.

Head coach Hansi Flick is expected to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lamine Yamal starting in his usual right-wing position, Raphinha managing the left wing and veteran forward Robert Lewandowski leading the attack as the lone striker. Gavi might be the CAM in the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final second-leg match.

