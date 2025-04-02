New Delhi, April 2: Gmail is making it easier for its enterprise users to enable them to send end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) emails to any recipient, whether they are on Gmail or another email platform. The update simplifies the process of sending secure emails, which was previously complex and limited to organisations with significant IT resources.

Google said, "Over the past two years, we've made progress in breaking down these barriers, simplifying E2EE, to help customers address their critical compliance and data sovereignty needs. But we knew there was more work to do to truly democratize it.” Google is updating Gmail to allow enterprise users to send encrypted messages to any inbox. Google Expands Immersive Ads Service Across AdMob, Ad Manager and Partners With Roblox.

Google is rolling out the feature gradually, beginning today in a beta version. Initially, users will be able to send end-to-end encrypted emails to other Gmail users within their own organisation. Over the next few weeks, the capability will expand and will allow users to send E2EE emails to any Gmail account. Later in the year, the feature will be available for sending E2EE emails to any email address.

Sending End-to-End Encrypted Emails to Any Inbox With Gmail: Know How It Works

Users will no longer need to exchange certificates or use custom software. The emails are protected using encryption keys controlled by the customer and not available to Google servers to enhance data privacy and security. Also, IT teams will no longer have to manage certificates or S/MIME setup.

When the recipient receiving the email is a Gmail user, whether they have a business account or a personal one, Gmail will send the email with end-to-end encryption. Once the email arrives in the recipient's inbox, it is automatically decrypted and the recipient can then use Gmail like they normally do. If the recipient receiving the email does not use Gmail, they will receive an invitation to access the E2EE email through a restricted version of Gmail. The recipient can create a guest Google Workspace account, which will enable them to read the message and respond safely. OpenAI Academy: ChatGPT Developer Launches AI Learning Platform for Individuals, Offers Live Sessions, Know About New Products and More.

When the recipient has S/MIME set up on their email account, Gmail will send the E2EE email as it does currently. However, IT teams can also make external recipients, including Gmail users to use a restricted version of Gmail.

