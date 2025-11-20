VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: Mirea Clinic formally introduced its new body-contouring platform, MireaSculpt, at a launch event held on November 17 at its Gurgaon facility. The technology--developed by Dermarays, which also partnered in the launch--combines Focused Magnetic Stimulation (FMS) with Radiofrequency (RF) to target both muscle and fat simultaneously.

At the event, Dr. Meghna Gupta, Medical Director of Mirea Clinic, led the unveiling alongside Dr. Sonal Makhija, Consultant Dermatologist, and Ms. Manisha Arora, Chief Nutritionist. The trio presented the science behind the technology, live demonstrations, and the clinical applications the device aims to address.

Dr. Meghna highlighted that the introduction of MireaSculpt reflects the clinic's commitment to advanced, evidence-based aesthetic treatments. "This platform bridges muscle toning and fat reduction in a single session. Our goal is to make high-precision, non-surgical body shaping accessible and safe for our patients," she said.

Explaining the device further, Dr. Sonal noted that FMS induces supramaximal muscle contractions--far stronger than those produced during exercise--while RF energy selectively heats stubborn fat layers, supporting inch loss and improved skin firmness. "The dual approach offers more comprehensive results than traditional single-modality systems," she added.

During the event, Ms. Manisha emphasized the value of combining technology with tailored lifestyle planning. "Aesthetic outcomes are best maintained when paired with nutrition and habit-based guidance. MireaSculpt fits naturally into a holistic wellness plan," she said.

The launch included treatment previews, patient education sessions, and discussions on how the technology can support individuals seeking non-invasive contouring solutions.

Indications and Uses of MireaSculpt

* According to Mirea Clinic, the treatment may be recommended for:* Abdominal muscle strengthening and body contouring* Buttock lifting and firming* Arm and thigh toning* Reduction of resistant fat pockets* Improved muscle definition and conditioning* Postpartum abdominal muscle recovery

With the rising demand for non-surgical body transformation, Mirea Clinic expects MireaSculpt to play a significant role in bridging dermatology, nutrition, and modern technology for enhanced results. The clinic announced that consultations and bookings for the treatment are now open.

