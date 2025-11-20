Kolkata, November 20: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result for Wednesday, November 20, 2025, has built excitement among lottery enthusiasts in West Bengal. This Satta Matka-style lottery game which is played in Kolkata, has gained popularity, attracting a large number of players every day with its unique format. The Kolkata FF Lottery runs eight rounds, called as “baziz”. The first round starts at 10:00 AM and continues till 8:30 PM, with results being announced throughout the day. Participants can check the latest Kolkata FF Result or the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 20 online via websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, which update results throughout the day.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a widely played and highly popular game, particularly in Kolkata. This lottery game combines the elements of strategy and chance. The results of this lottery are announced at regular 90-minute intervals throughout the day, keeping participants engaged and eager to test their luck. Stay updated to see if fortune favours you and browse the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for today, November 20, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 20, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Lottery players can view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result on the websites to see if fortune is in their favour. Whether you’re a first-time player or a regular participant, checking results through the online portals is the most reliable way to stay up to date. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

It is important for individuals to play the lottery with caution and responsibility. Players should be mindful of the potential legal and monetary implications that accompany such activities. Treating gambling purely as a form of entertainment, rather than a source of income, helps promote safer play and prevents unnecessary financial or legal troubles.

