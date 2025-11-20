Chennai, November 20: Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, who halted his election campaign after the tragic incident in Karur where 41 people died in a stampede-like situation during his rally, is now likely to resume his political tour from Salem, according to senior party functionaries. Vijay had suspended all campaign activities immediately after the disaster in Karur, which occurred when a massive crowd surged towards him during a public meeting. The incident deeply shocked the party’s leadership and its supporters, with TVK insiders stating that the actor-turned-politician has still not fully recovered emotionally from the tragedy.

Despite the setback, Vijay participated in the recently held Special General Committee and Executive Committee meetings of the TVK in Chennai. During the meeting, he reportedly stated that his political journey would continue with greater determination and used the platform to strongly criticise the ruling DMK government. His remarks, party insiders say, were met with overwhelming support from district secretaries and office-bearers. It was at this meeting that leaders from various districts, especially Salem, expressed their desire for Vijay to restart his stalled campaign in their region. They pointed out that, just as he had conducted massive rallies in Namakkal and Karur, his next phase of outreach should begin from Salem -- a neighbouring district with a strong support base. TVK Rally Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence on Karur Stampede, Says Didn’t Visit Victims to Avoid ‘Unusual Situation’ (Watch Video).

According to reports, Vijay agreed in principle to the request. Senior TVK figures have indicated that the leadership is now actively working on the logistics for his comeback rally. However, they emphasised that the final decision regarding the exact date, venue, and schedule will be taken by the party’s high command and the general secretary. TVK’s Salem district executives said they are prepared to make all necessary arrangements as soon as the leadership gives the green signal. SIR Drive in Tamil Nadu: TVK Leader Vijay Urges Voters to Stay Vigilant, Calls Voting ‘Ultimate Weapon of Democracy’.

They also revealed that state-level office-bearers will soon visit Salem to assess venues, apply for police permission, and coordinate security measures, especially in the wake of the Karur tragedy. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections just months away, expectations among TVK workers and Vijay’s supporters are running high. Many believe that his return to the campaign trail -- starting from Salem -- will re-energise the party’s cadre and shape the momentum ahead of the crucial polls.

