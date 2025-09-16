PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: The much-awaited Grand Finale of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2025 took place in Delhi with glitz, glamour, and star power as Bollywood celebrities and esteemed personalities graced the red carpet. The prestigious teen beauty pageant, recognized as the oldest, biggest, and the only Limca Book of Records holder pageant for teens in India, celebrated its spectacular 27th edition with resounding success.

The evening witnessed a star-studded jury panel including Actor and Producer Arbaaz Khan, Thakur Anoop Singh (Commando 2 fame), Shahbaaz Khan, Imran Khan, Ayub Khan, Stefy Patel, along with the ace show director and mentor Rampguru Sambita Bose. Their presence elevated the grandeur of the event and ensured a fair and transparent judgment process.

After a series of competitive rounds, Mishty Gadhwal was crowned Miss Teen India 2025, while Raghav Sarraf clinched the title of Mr Teen India 2025, receiving thunderous applause from the audience and nationwide recognition.

Speaking at the event, Arbaaz Khan shared, "Platforms like Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India give a huge boost to the confidence of teenagers. It's inspiring to see young talent being groomed with such dedication."

Adding to this, Thakur Anoop Singh said, "I was surprised to see such an uncorrupted show where results were announced fairly and without bias. It's refreshing to be part of a genuine platform, and I would love to continue my association with Alee Club in the coming years."

For over two decades, Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India has been celebrated as the best platform for teens in India, providing young aspirants with opportunities in modelling, acting, and the entertainment industry. Its legacy of grooming, training, and creating success stories has made it a launchpad for countless youth across the country.

With the 27th edition being a grand success, registrations for the 28th Season of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2026 are now open on the official website www.aleeclub.net.

About Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India

Launched in 1997, Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India is India's pioneering teen beauty pageant and the only one to be listed in the Limca Book of Records. Known for its credibility, nationwide reach, and celebrity jury panels, the pageant offers a unique platform for teenagers to showcase their talent, gain grooming, and step confidently into the world of entertainment.

