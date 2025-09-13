SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: The Industry Leaders Awards 2023 (ILA 2023), organised by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., transformed the prestigious Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, into a hub of celebration on October 8, 2023. The grand occasion recognised the trailblazers of business, technology, and entertainment, honouring individuals and organisations that are shaping the future of their industries. The event was graced by Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose presence as the Chief Guest added a touch of star power and elegance to the night. Renowned television host and actor Rithvik Dhanjani guided the evening with his trademark enthusiasm, keeping the audience engaged and inspired throughout the celebration. One of the shining moments of the evening was the recognition of Mohammed Mohsin, who received the award for Outstanding Datawarehouse BI Specialist of the Year (Data Analytics and Information Management), a testament to his excellence in data-driven innovation.

As a highly respected professional in the field of business intelligence and data analytics, Mohammed Mohsin has built a reputation for turning complex data into strategic insights that drive real-world impact. His recognition at ILA 2023 reflects not only his technical expertise but also his ability to lead transformative initiatives in information management. Speaking about the honour, he said, "Being recognised at such a prestigious platform is truly humbling. This award is not just about me--it represents the value of innovation, dedication, and continuous learning in the data analytics space. I am grateful to Brand Empower for acknowledging my efforts and inspired to keep contributing to the growth of this field." His words resonated with the audience, reinforcing the importance of leadership and vision in today's data-driven economy.

The night also celebrated extraordinary achievements in entertainment, showcasing a diverse range of talent from film, television, and OTT platforms. Surveen Chawla shone as she was awarded Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu, while Jennifer Winget captivated with her win as Style Icon of the Year. Fitness inspiration Nia Sharma was recognised as the Fitness Icon of the Year, and the ever-popular Arjun Bijlani took home the award for Favourite Anchor of the Year. The versatile Juhi Parmar impressed with her role in Yeh Meri Family 2, earning the title of Best Debut Actress OTT, while Arjun Mathur was applauded as Outstanding Performer of the Year - Made in Heaven. Audience favourite Anita Hassanandani was named Fan Favourite Star of the Year - Female, and Sonnalli Seygall inspired with her win as Fit & Fab Actor of the Year. Television star Tina Datta was honoured as Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, while Dolly Singh marked her big moment as Promising Debutant of the Year. Adding to the glamour, Manisha Rani lit up the evening with her award for Reality Show Entertainer of the Year. This blend of seasoned performers and rising stars gave ILA 2023 its unique sparkle.

Now in its second edition, the Industry Leaders Awards has established itself as one of India's most credible platforms for recognising outstanding achievers. The first edition of ILA was equally memorable, with Mrs. Sonali Bendre gracing the stage as the Chief Guest, setting the benchmark for the award's prestige and credibility. Under the leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., the awards have grown into a distinguished platform that celebrates innovation and leadership across industries. The 2023 edition was In Association with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. (Top Digital Marketing Company India), Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., and supported by CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. With leaders like Mohammed Mohsin and celebrated entertainers sharing the spotlight, the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 once again proved to be a night of vision, recognition, and inspiration.

