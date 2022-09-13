Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Excitement reigned amongst tens and thousands of devotees with calls of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," who welcomed Lord Ganesha with joy and delight without prohibitions and restrictions. As devotees prepared to welcome Lord Ganesha home, deities of Lord Ganesha were lined up in every corner of the city, immersed in affluence.

Adding to the festive cheer, India's number one short video app, Moj, introduced #BappaOnMoj, for fellow Moj users to witness the grand spectacle and divine glory of Lord Ganesha from 101 Ganpati pandals across Maharashtra LIVE. 101 Moj creators showcased 101 beautiful Ganpati pandals over 101 LIVE streams over 10 days and connected the devotees' faith with the supreme power. The electrifying ambience on the LIVE streams uplifted the spirit of devotees as they were filled with joy and excitement as they could see people grooving to religious songs LIVE.

101 Moj creators, including top creators like Tinu Baghal, Sai Goegaonkar, Himanshu Shrivastav, Prasad, Shubham Chinchole, Aishwarya Badade, Bhavi Chandiramani, Pavan Pamnani, and Kiran Kore, visited the famous pandals across Maharashtra to provide an immersive LIVE darshan experience. The 10-day long LIVE fest on Moj kickstarted on 31st August 2022 and covered famous pandals in Maharashtra including Lalbaug ha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Ganesh Galli - (Mumbaicha Raja), GSB Seva King Circle, Andhericha Raja, Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir, Kasba Peth Ganpati, Tejukaya Ganpati, Sidhivinayak Mitra Mandal, Navshya Ganpati (Nashik), Sangli Ganesh Temple (Sangli) till September 9.

All hyped about Ganeshotsav, Moj creator and live streamer Tinu Baghal said, "I was thrilled to be able to bring alive the traditional Ganeshotsav celebrations virtually with #BappaOnMoj, that allowed our Moj family to attend LIVE darshan and be a part of grandeur Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Through this campaign, we believe that we were able to cure the FOMO of all the Ganpati devotees across the country."

Enthusiastic Moj creator, Shubham Chinchole added, "It was an honor to have the opportunity of providing an immersive devotional experience to my fans through the #BappaonMoj and include them in the massive vibe of Ganpati celebrations held at famous pandals across Maharashtra. I was stunned to watch the number of people tuning into the LIVE streams. It made them experience the grandeur while staying in the comforts of their home. It was truly an overwhelming and heartwarming experience."

With creators hailing from various genres, the LIVE darshan also included a sneak peek into the multiple aspects of Ganeshotsav, capturing the ornate decoration, the extravagant food, updates on the Pandal locations, behind the scenes of the majestic Ganesh aarti, and much more. The creators shared historical details about the famous pandals and the mythology behind lord Ganesha.

#BappaOnMoj was an instant hit on the app as the campaign united Ganpati devotees from nooks and corners of the country. Apart from the live streams, Moj users shared over 800K content pieces on the Moj app under the hashtag #BappaOnMoj which received 5.5 Bn video plays.

Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya

