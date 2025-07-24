NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: A new kind of luxury travel is emerging; a growing and unmistakable trend where travellers are choosing off beat locations for their wellness breaks. In a world, where people are reaching digital fatigue and work burn-out, they are chasing meaningful travel and soul -soothing locations. At the heart of this shift is SwaSwara a CGH Earth Wellness property in Gokarna. SwaSwara is a wellness sanctuary and ideally suited for seekers of nature, solitude, and inner healing and there is no better time to do this than the Indian Monsoon- a season overlooked but deeply powerful, for a mindful wellness journey.

According to surveys and reports, wellness tourism is growing 1.5 times faster than general tourism, A McKinsey 2024 report confirms that 70% leisure travellers are seeking wellness experiences that improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Ayurveda and Modern Wellness science will both agree that monsoon is the best time for healing, detox and emotional reset. According to Ayurvedic texts, the increase in moisture and cooler temperatures, open up the skin's pores, which help soften bodily tissues making it mor receptive to treatments. The Panchakarma program is 38% more effective during monsoon months according to Ayurveda Research Foundation. CGH Earth Wellness guests also agree that they feel far more mentally rejuvenated during monsoon season over the other months, citing better sleep and a peaceful serene environment.

"Guests at SwaSwara have reported better sleep, improved digestion and enhanced mental clarity within days of arriving during monsoon months. The natural stillness of the season aligns beautifully with the goals of wellness, slowing down, grounding the nervous system, and restoring balance," says Mini Chandran, Head Strategic Alliances and Product Development for CGH Earth Wellness.

The search for balance is complete when you form a deep connection with nature and yourself - meditate on birdsongs, explore your creative side through art and pottery, understand the inner workings of healthy cooking, commit to the practice of Yoga, and cleanse your body with the help of Ayurveda." she adds.

Nestled between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea , SwaSwara comes alive in the rains.

Located on the serene shores of Om Beach, the resort is a sanctuary for those who are in search of a restorative wellness holiday. Swa Wellbeing is about rejuvenating the SwaSwara way.

Based on the concepts of Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, and wholesome cuisine, the programme is a carefully curated inward journey. The itinerary blends the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda, Naturopathy, delicious healthy gourmet dishes, transformative power of yoga, creative expression of art and experiences like forest bathing to create an immersive healing experience. SwaSwara does not believe in rigid regimes. Instead, it invites guests to relax and take a deep breath, listen to their body and inner voices, supported by nature's quiet rhythms.

CGH Earth Wellness Centres are pioneers in offering curated Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing practices designed for enhancing physical health, mental clarity, emotional balance and various tools to manage stress and overall well- being. Through targeted therapies, corrective medicines, appropriate diet, yoga, meditation and spiritual practices, a tailored program is created to cleanse, correct and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

When it Rains, You Heal. SwaSwara is offering exclusive monsoon retreats spanning 3 days to 21 days, curated to your specifications. To learn more about these programs and book your stay at one of the centers, visit our website www.cghearthwellness.com/SwaSwara.

The art of healing meets the science of health at CGH Earth Experience Wellness - with experiences that heal your body, mind and soul. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, CGH Earth Wellness offers holistic healthcare based on Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga. It also addresses one's overall state of wellbeing through experiences that are fulfilling and enriching for the self. All of the transformative experiences offered by CGH Earth Wellness are intrinsically nourished by the core values that are at the heart of all the group's hospitality and healthcare. The CGH Earth Group believes that operating with environmental sensitivity, including and benefiting local community and adopting the local ethos are the only ways to revive, sustain and thrive as a global collective.

A pioneer in responsible tourism in India and with a credible background spanning over five decades in offering uniquely immersive travel experiences, CGH Earth diversified into wellness with the start of Ayurveda Healthcare 17 years back at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana. Subsequently, Prakriti Shakti was started in 2018, which offers naturopathy healthcare, another system of holistic healing with roots in indigenous wisdom. These centres are certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers). While the Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing centres primarily addressed the body, SwaSwara was CGH Earth's quest towards redefining the meaning of a true holiday. Embraced by the wilderness on the seashore of Om beach, SwaSwara addressed the mind by offering rejuvenating and immersive experiences to release, re-focus and recalibrate the self.

