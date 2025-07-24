India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India National Cricket Team took a slight advantage on Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 against England National Cricket Team, and will look to get as many runs as possible on Day 2 of the contest at Old Trafford, with six wickets in hand. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and Sai Sudharshan (61) scored fifties on Day 1, ensuring India passed 250 runs by stumps, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur still in the middle on 19* and 19*, respectively. KL Rahul contributed as well, scoring a valiant 46. Rishabh Pant Advised Six-Week Rest After Being Ruled Out With Fractured Toe; Ishan Kishan Likely To Replace Him for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Report.

For England, it was captain Ben Stokes, who stood up for the home side and made crucial breakthroughs, claiming wickets of Indian captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan, which helped the Three Lions pull things back.

Rishabh Pant, who looked in prime touch, injured himself, which saw the Indian wicketkeeper-batter leave the field due to an injury, which eventually might have ruled the player out of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. It will still be interesting if Pant will be available to bat in case the need arises for Team India to risk the wicket-keeper in the middle. Why England Did Not Take Second New Ball During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester?

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.