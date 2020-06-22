New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Morepen Laboratories Ltd has reported a 16.43 per cent rise in its Net Profit (Consolidated) at Rs 33.58 crore.

Net Consolidated Revenue during the year rose by 11.7 per cent at Rs 862.55 crore. The company's net profit was Rs 28.84 crore on a net revenue of Rs 772.21 crore in the previous fiscal.

* Q4 FY 2019-20 numbers remain stable despite lock down in last two weeks of the financial year

* Company expands its portfolio with a wide range of new and promising products in personal hygiene and protection segments

Highlights (FY 2019-20 and Q4 FY 2019-20)

* Net Revenue (Consolidated) for FY 2019-20 stood at Rs 862.55 crore as against Rs 772.21 crore in FY 2018-19, registering a rise of 11.7 per cent. This growth was mainly on account of a consistent growth in sales of Bulk Drugs (APIs), Diagnostic Devices and OTC products during the financial year.

* Net Revenue (Consolidated) for Q4 FY 2019-20 was marginally down by 5.2 per cent at Rs 208.39 crore.

* EBIDTA and Cash profit (Consolidated) for FY 2019-20 also went up by around 9.6 per cent and 10 per cent at Rs 78 crore and Rs 76.02 crore, respectively.

* Net Profit before Tax (Consolidated) for FY 2019-20 was up by 34.04 per cent at Rs 39.11 crore and that for Q4 FY 2019-20 by 6.17 per cent at Rs 11.36 crore.

* Export Sales Revenue for FY 2019-20 increased by 10 per cent at Rs 343.24 crore due to high impetus on API business. In the export market, Rosuvastatin exports have shown good growth of 30 per cent.

* Domestic Sales Revenue for FY 2019-20 went up by 11.75 per cent at Rs 496.36 crore. In the domestic market, best performance came from Atorvastatin with 94 per cent growth.

* API Sales Revenue for FY 2019-20 grew by 14.74 per cent at Rs 473.95 crore.

* Home Diagnostics Sales Revenue grew by 20.46 per cent at Rs 168.35 crore. Blood Glucose Monitors'sales jump up by 29 percent and Nebulisers' by 44 percent.

* Branded Formulation Sales Revenue jumped by 18.62 per cent for FY 2019-20 at Rs 40.64 crore.

* OTC Business Sales Revenue shown a good growth of 18.84 per cent at Rs 64.63 crore with Grooming business recording a growth of 58 percent.

* The Company launched a wide range of non-contact infrared thermometers, oximeters, hand sanitisers, hand rubs, hand wash, anti-bacterial spray, anti-bacterial soap, disinfectant solutions, face masks, gloves, Vitamin-C gummies for kids, Multivitamins, Chyawanprash and curcumin tablets to fight COVID-19 at ground level.

* The Company also got ISO-13485 Certification for its Medical Devices Manufacturing Facility at Baddi (H.P.) from BSI (British Standards Institution, U.K.).

* The Company has recently got the license to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). The drug, being prescribed for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India and abroad, is currently undergoing commercial trials.

The EBIDTA (Consolidated) for FY 2019-20 rose by 9.6 per cent at Rs 78 crore and the Cash Profit (Consolidated) by 10 per cent at Rs 76.02 crore. Consolidated Profit before Tax (PBT) recorded extraordinary growth by 34 per cent at Rs 39.11 crore, up from Rs 29.18 crore in the previous fiscal.

Domestic Sales Revenue in FY 2019-20 was up by 11.75 per cent at Rs 496.36 crore and Export Sales Revenue up by 10 per cent at Rs 343.24 crore. In the domestic market, best performance came from Atorvastatin with 94 per cent growth in FY 2019-20. In the exports market, Rosuvastatin registered a good growth of 30 per cent and Loratadine 18 percent in FY 2019-20.

API Sales Revenue during the year grew by 14.74 per cent at Rs 473.95 crore with an impressive growth of 28 per cent in Domestic and 10 percent in Exports. Home Diagnostics Sales Revenue grew by 20.46 per cent at Rs 168.35 crore with Blood Glucose Moniotrs' sales up by 29 percent and Nebulisers' by 44 per cent.

OTC Sales Revenue grew by 18.84 per cent at Rs 64.63 crore with Grooming Business showing extraordinary growth of 58 per cent. Branded Formulation Sales Revenue grew by 18.62 per cent at Rs 40.64 crore. Generic Formulation was down by 18.49 percent at Rs 96.93 crore in FY 2019-20.

The bulk drugs (API) segment contributed around 56 per cent to the company's total sales turnover in FY19-20. Within the API segment, Finished APIs have registered a growth of 14 per cent at Rs 414.39 Crores, Intermediates' grew by 24 per cent at Rs 31.50 crores whereas New Molecules' have added Rs 28.06 Crores to the company's top line.

Company's consolidated Net Revenue in Q-4 FY 2019-20 was marginally down by 5.2 per cent at Rs 208.39 crore due to Covid-19 lock down effect in last two weeks of March 2020. Consolidated Net Profit in Q4 FY 2019-20 was up by 5.1 per cent at Rs 11.02 crore. Consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) recorded growth of 6.2 per cent at Rs 11.36 crore, up from Rs 10.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

This was disclosed by Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, after the Q4 and annual FY 2019-20 results' board meeting here on Monday. "The Company has achieved good growth and smoothly sailed through the difficult business challenges posed by the Novel Coronavirus Disease globally. Impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in the entire country has been mitigated by the company to a large extent by its timely launch of various new products in the personal hygiene and protection segment."

"The company's OTC products division has launched a wide range of personal hygiene and COVID protection products like non-contact infrared thermometers, oximeters, hand sanitizers (both in gel and rub form), anti-bacterial hand wash, anti-bacterial spray, anti-bacterial soap, disinfectant solutions, N-95 and 3-ply face masks, Nitrile gloves, Vitamin-C gummies for kids, multivitamins, chyawanprash and curcumin tablets to fight COVID-19 at ground level and empower its customers to stay safe. Morepen has launched its hand sanitizers as per WHO formula in various pack sizes starting from 100 ML and goes upto five litres bulk pack. Company's anti-bacterial disinfectant solutions and sprays are aimed at washing, cleaning and disinfecting any type of small and large surfaces," Suri stated.

The Board today has also approved incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries to focus on Finished Dosages business and its new initiatives of online business in the Health & Beauty Segment. In the last Board meeting held on 14.02.20, the Board had approved formation of a similar wholly owned subsidiary for its Diagnostic business also.

The Consolidated domestic Sales Revenue in Q4 FY19-20 was up by 3.43 per cent at Rs. 122.55 crore and Export Sales Revenue was down by 16.35 per cent at Rs. 80.64 crore. API business exports got a hit in last two weeks of March due to COVID-19 lock down situation which was compensated by excellent sales performance in April and May 2020.

API business was down by 9.79 percent in Q4 FY 19-20 compared to corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Home diagnostics business was not impacted by lock down in March and registered exemplary growth of 43.79 per cent with Blood Glucose Monitors' sale recording a jump of 78 percent in this tough situation in Q-4 FY 19-20. The Company launched Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers in the month of April 2020. Branded formulation also registered growth of 9.48 percent in Q-4 FY 19-20 vis-a-vis corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

OTC Business also launched Burnol Antiseptic Solution and Antiseptic Spray, Anti-bacterial solutions and sprays, This segment achieved extraordinary growth of 30.97 per cent in Q4 FY 19-20 with Branded OTC recording a whooping growth of 72 per cent. Generics formulation witnessed a major shortfall of 40.24 percent in Q4 FY 19-20.

