New Delhi, June 22: Reliance's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, JioFiber, is down across India, according to its users who complained on Twitter. JioFiber service has been down since 3:30 pm. JioFiber users in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru faced outage. Some users complained about the blinking red light on the Jio router and said they were unable to report the problem on JioCare. Reliance Industries Becomes First Indian Firm to Hit USD 150 Bn Market Cap.

According to Down Detector, complaints regarding interrupted JioFiber services were high between 4 pm and 5 pm. JioCare has acknowledged the issue and assured. Responding to a user's complaint, JioCare tweeted: "We are currently experiencing temporary issue with data services at your location. Rest assured, our team is tirelessly working to restore the services asap. Appreciate your patience (sic)." Reliance JioFiber Commercially Rolled Out Across 1,600 Cities in India; Rental Plans Start From Rs 699.

JioFiber Down Across India, Users Complain:

Reliance Jio launched JioFiber in September last year. The services are available across 1,600 cities in India which would provide people with an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, voice and video calling, conferencing, gaming and home solutions.JioFiber starts from a speed of 100 Mbps and goes all the way up to 1 Gbps. The monthly plan rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499.

