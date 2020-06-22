New Delhi, June 22: Reliance's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, JioFiber, is down across India, according to its users who complained on Twitter. JioFiber service has been down since 3:30 pm. JioFiber users in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru faced outage. Some users complained about the blinking red light on the Jio router and said they were unable to report the problem on JioCare. Reliance Industries Becomes First Indian Firm to Hit USD 150 Bn Market Cap.

According to Down Detector, complaints regarding interrupted JioFiber services were high between 4 pm and 5 pm. JioCare has acknowledged the issue and assured. Responding to a user's complaint, JioCare tweeted: "We are currently experiencing temporary issue with data services at your location. Rest assured, our team is tirelessly working to restore the services asap. Appreciate your patience (sic)." Reliance JioFiber Commercially Rolled Out Across 1,600 Cities in India; Rental Plans Start From Rs 699.

JioFiber Down Across India, Users Complain:

We apologize for the inconvenience caused. We are currently experiencing temporary issue with data services at your location. Rest assured, our team is tirelessly working to restore the services asap. Appreciate your patience – Sarvesh — JioCare (@JioCare) June 22, 2020

This is not the experience we want you to have. Click here to DM your JioFiber service ID & registered mobile number https://t.co/3LgXqjkQPn to assist you further - Prashant [For Everything Jio, visit https://t.co/8Quc6xDKJM] — JioCare (@JioCare) June 22, 2020

@JioCare My JioFiber Service ID 299939723586 is down sonce 3.30PM IST today. Unable to contact any Jiocare officer. Can someone please check and confirm that by what time services will be reinstated? — Apar Tandon (@apartandon) June 22, 2020

We are here to help you. Click here to DM your JioFiber service ID & registered mobile number https://t.co/3LgXqjkQPn to assist you further - Prashant [For Everything Jio, visit https://t.co/8Quc6xDKJM] — JioCare (@JioCare) June 22, 2020

@JioGigaFiber_ @JioCare Yesterday I installed JioFiber connection & today I get the connection issue. After engaging myself for 30 min I get a service request number (SR000011FNPX) with assurance to resolve within 24 hours. Your after-service from 1st day is so annoying and poor. pic.twitter.com/gRri5Zo4dY — Sudarshan Joshi (@JoshiSudu) June 22, 2020

@JioCare Hello My internet has not been working for the past 4 hours. Jio care has not been responding at all. What do I do ? — Sandipan Sarangi (@SandipanSarangi) June 22, 2020

Hi @JioCare Today My JioFiber stopped working Why nobody picking up jio customer care. JioFiber router is red blinking now. Please help. — Deep.World.Code (@DeepWorldCode) June 22, 2020

Reliance Jio launched JioFiber in September last year. The services are available across 1,600 cities in India which would provide people with an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, voice and video calling, conferencing, gaming and home solutions.JioFiber starts from a speed of 100 Mbps and goes all the way up to 1 Gbps. The monthly plan rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499.

