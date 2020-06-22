Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened up a dialogue on nepotism and underdogs of Entertainment industry. Singer Sonu Nigam left everyone shocked with his claims as he spoke about 'music mafia'. In his recent video, he called out the T-series honcho, Bhushan Kumar for targeting him and he didn't stop at just that. In his video, the singer also threatened Kumar saying he will expose him and his controversy regarding 'Marina Kuwar'. After the singer's video went viral, '#Unsubscribe T-Series' has been trending on Twitter. Sonu Nigam Threatens Bhushan Kumar That He'll Expose Marina Kuwar Video, Netizens React!

While Bhushan Kumar did not respond to the same, his wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram to respond to the same. Sharing an Instagram story, she wrote, "Today it's all about who can run a good campaign.... Im even seeing people being able to sell lies & deceits with their strong campaigns.... #sonunigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience ..... God save our world." Sharing another story, she also said "Some people are thankless" and further wrote about how Sonu was given a break by T-Series and that she also directed his father's music videos. Who Is Marina Kuwar? Here's What You Should Know About The Actress Who Was Name-Dropped By Sonu Nigam Against Bhushan Kumar.

Check Out Divya Khosla Kumar's Posts Here:

In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, several artists are now opening up about 'movie mafia' and those powerful exploiting new talent. Recently celebs such as Abhinav Kashyap, Raveena Tandon also shared posts speaking about how the industry consists of camps that favour certain people. It seems Sonu's claims are now opening up a dialogue about the status of the music industry.

