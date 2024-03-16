BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 16: Mortein, one of the world's leading brands in pest control, launched a new campaign featuring actor Preity G Zinta for Mortein Liquid vaporisers, recognizing the journey of motherhood and the heightened responsibility of a new mother to keep her child protected. The campaign 'Ab Raho Befikar', encourages new mothers to live fearlessly, knowing their child is protected from the danger of mosquito-borne diseases with the Mosquito Fight Technology (MFT*) of Mortein.

Also Read | IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Is the One Pillar That Everyone Looks Up to at Chennai Super Kings', Says Ex-Teammate Ambati Rayudu.

Mosquitoes today pose a significant threat, carrying life-threatening diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. The increasing fear and worry about mosquito-borne diseases has led mothers to constantly seek more superior and effective solutions to safeguard their loved ones. With its active fast-releasing composition, Mortein's MFT*(Mosquito Fight Technology) offers mothers a significant leap with its unmatched effectiveness and convenience. It stands as a pillar of support for all new mothers and ensures protection against mosquitoes causing up to ten diseases. In the latest campaign, Mortein provides mothers with the confidence and assurance they need to navigate the complexities of parenthood without the looming fear of mosquito-borne illnesses - Ab Raho Befikar. Speaking on her association, Actor and Campaign Ambassador Preity G Zinta, said, "As a mother, I recognize the immense responsibility we carry to protect our children from every threat, including those tiny but formidable mosquitoes. Mortein's Mosquito Fight Technology* isn't just about repelling insects; it's about empowering mothers to fearlessly embrace parenthood. So, let's embrace life 'Ab Raho Befikar' - unburdened by worries, knowing that our love and Mortein's protection envelop our homes."

Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, said, "At Mortein, we empathize deeply with the challenges faced by families in safeguarding their loved ones from the threats of mosquito-borne diseases. As we introduce our latest campaign, we stand with pride, shining a spotlight on the indispensable role of mothers in this ongoing battle. With Mortein's Mosquito Fight Technology*, we reaffirm our dedication to equipping young mothers with a superior solution, making them fearless of mosquito-borne diseases. This initiative empowers mothers everywhere to navigate the journey of motherhood with unwavering confidence and peace of mind."

Also Read | Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life: Tamil Nadu Youth Gets Stuck in Slush While Making Video Drowned in Pathway to Carry Treated Hot Water, Dies.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, "It all started from the discovery of a fascinating insight the behavior shift that a house undergoes when a family anticipates or welcomes a new baby. The lifestyle changes, fear, concern, and more. This led us to select 'A New Mother' as our spokesperson. It was mosquitoes vs maternal instincts! So, Preity Zinta, the modern mom with her trustworthy voice skillfully conveyed the message of how a mother seeks nothing less than 100% because just one mosquito can turn into a menace. Mortein: Ab Raho Befikar campaign adopted a very candid yet highly impactful approach. Through the 'no compromise' perspective of a mother, we established the product's efficacy while touching the emotional chords of every Indian home." Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign delves into the pivotal role of a new mother, portrayed by Preity G Zinta, in safeguarding her family against mosquito-borne diseases. Through the lens of parenthood, the campaign highlights the imperative of making no compromises when it comes to the safety and well-being of one's family. Mortein's MFT* is engineered to fight against mosquitos causing up to ten diseases, providing 100% protection with its unique fast-releasing formula, hence encapsulating the campaign message - 'Ab Raho Befikar' with Mortein.

The Mortein liquid vaporiser with MFT - Mosquito Fight Technology is available in 45 ml pack, priced at INR 85. Additionally, Mortein is also providing consumers with a cash-back offer# if consumers do not like the product.

Links to the film: https://youtu.be/_qG7n-ZFRBU (Hindi)Bengali: https://youtu.be/FB7PCWTGiXUMarathi: https://youtu.be/eOlqSaikYBoPunjabi: https://youtu.be/HPE023lKaJU *Refers to liquid vaporizer refill containing Metofluthrin 0.32% as an active ingredient.#Please log on to www.morteinmoneyback.com for offer details and applicable terms and conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)