New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola disrupts the 5G smartphone segment in India, by launching a massive discount of Rs 4,000 on its best-selling moto g71 5G bringing its effective price down to an incredible Rs 14,999* for its 6GB + 128GB variant. This unbelievable offer is only valid for a limited period on limited stocks and is exclusively available on Flipkart.

At just Rs 14,999, the moto g71 is undoubtedly the best 5G smartphone in India under INR 15,000.

The moto g71 5G is the only smartphone under 15K in India to feature the blazing-fast Snapdragon 695 5G processor and comes with an incredible 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ display, support for 13 5G Bands, a 50MP quad function camera system and a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

The moto g71 5G also comes with Motorola's clean implementation of near-stock Android and the business-grade security of ThinkShield for mobile.

Further, the 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and NFC extend the best-in-class connectivity and blazing-fast data speeds even on 4G networks.

Consumers can avail of this incredible deal at the below link: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g71-5g-neptune-green-128-gb/p/itmf4001ad9b6a40 *T&C Apply. Inclusive of bank offers. Valid for a limited period, on limited stocks only.]

