New Delhi [India], April 2: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand - today launched the first smartphone from its new and highly anticipated edge 60 lineup, the motorola edge 60 FUSION. As the primary addition to the new lineup, the motorola edge 60 FUSION is a true upgrade over its extremely popular predecessor - motorola edge 50 fusion in almost every aspect. It is designed for consumers seeking a premium smartphone that blends elegant design with advanced features. With powerful AI-driven experiences, the motorola edge 60 FUSION enhances user experience by making everyday tasks simpler and more intuitive. Some of the key features of the smartphone include the World's Most Immersive 1.5K All 4 sides curved display with True Color* validated by Pantone, the world's first and segment's best 100% True colour Sony LYT 700C camera system with advanced AI-led imaging features, segment's best AI features with various generative AI, camera and assist features from moto ai. Additionally, the smartphone also boasts IP68 & IP69 Underwater Protection with true MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Protection and comes in 3 different Pantone curated stunning colors and premium vegan leather finishes. The motorola edge 60 FUSION boasts Motorola's sharpest and brightest display ever, with Segment's Best 96.3% Screen-to-body ratio and Segment's highest curvature of 45 degrees on the sides and 33 degrees on top and bottom, for truly curved 4 sides making it the World's Most Immersive 1.5K All-Curved Display. It also comes with True Color* validated by Pantone™. The pOLED display reveals the full color potential of every content displayed on the screen, which allows users to enjoy a clear, vibrant picture with sharper detail and less pixelation. This is also owed to the 1220p 1.5K Super HD resolution which delivers 13% more resolution than standard Full HD (1080p) displays. The motorola edge 60 FUSION is also 2.8x brighter than the previous generation motorola edge with a peak brightness of 4500 nits which is brightest display in the segment. Users can experience the infinite contrast of deeper blacks and over a billion colors on a vivid pOLED HDR10+ display. Plus, enjoy 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with brighter, more vibrant colors that meet cinematic standards for accuracy. As the world's first smartphone with all quad-curved display with Pantone™ validated colors, motorola edge 60 FUSION has met Pantone's evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. Pantone SkinTone™ Validated assures the display is truly representing the vast spectrum of human skin tones. Its ultrafast 120Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites incredibly smooth and fluid. And with a low latency 300Hz touch rate, users will experience far more responsiveness than a standard display. The display also comes with a few additional features such as Eye Care, which protects the eye with SGS-certified low blue light emission, and DC Dimming, which reduces visible screen flicker by adjusting screen brightness. Additionally, motorola edge 60 FUSION comes with segment's toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i which ensures 2x better drop and scratch performance. In terms of camera performance, the motorola edge 60 FUSION comes with the World's 1st and segment's best 100% True Color Sony LYTIA 700C Camera with colours validated by Pantone. The camera has met Pantone's evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. Plus, Pantone SkinTone™ Validated assures the camera captures results representing the vast spectrum of human skin tones. Designed for those who demand the highest quality in every shot, the 50MP camera system uses the Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor for unbelievable low-light performance in every photo and video. Paired with all-pixel focus technology which gives 32x more focusing pixels for faster, more accurate performance, even at night and OIS for incredible clarity and detail anytime, anywhere. Additionally, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement, so even when an exposure takes long, the clarity and detail shine through. The second rear camera in the system is a 13MP Ultrawide sensor, which features a 120° field of view. Enhanced by motoaiI, it brings out vivid details and natural clarity in every shot, transforming challenging light into picture-perfect moments. The ultrawide lens with built-in Macro Vision also allows users to get as close as 3.5 cm for extreme close-ups.

Coming to the front, users can take flattering, high-resolution selfies or shoot breathtaking videos in 4K resolution with the dedicated 32MP selfie camera. Quad Pixel technology, which combines every four pixels into one for brilliant results offers 4x better low-light sensitivity. Before every shot, the 3-in-1 dedicated ambient sensor uses Real-Time Light Detection technology to read the room and automatically calibrate your camera light sensitivity to ensure the best exposure, color, and get rid of annoying flickering.

This powerful Sony-LYTIA 700C is powered with moto ai works behind the scenes to give the best possible photos and videos with more vivid, life like results thanks to intelligent image processing. Whether it's a spontaneous moment or a carefully crafted scene, the AI Photo Enhancement Engine works seamlessly across every lens. Powered by moto ai, it applies precise color, brightness, and texture adjustments, as well as noise reduction, bringing photos to life with exceptional clarity and vibrancy. AI Adaptive Stabilization uses moto ai to determine the speed of movement and dynamically optimizes stabilization levels for the best results. Other core camera features include, Portrait Mode, Photo Booth, 4K video in all cameras, and Auto Night Vision. The motorola edge 60 FUSION is powered by segment's best AI experience with moto ai 1.0, which isn't just another voice assistant, but a seamless, intelligent layer woven throughout the device. Designed to quietly enhance user experience, moto ai makes everyday moments easier and more intuitive, from capturing the perfect photo to organizing notifications. With features like Catch me up for prioritized updates and Style Sync to match wallpaper, it's always one step ahead, adapting to its users. moto ai operates in the background, recognizing context and fine-tuning itself to the user's preferences, so the device feels more like a natural extension of them. With features such as Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This among others, moto ai ensures that users stay informed, organized, and in control without any extra effort. Catch me up saves users time by providing a prioritized summary of personal communications, so they don't have to sift through the notifications they missed while they were away. Pay attention helps users recall specific logistics or details without having to write notes or listen to long recordings. Remember this captures live moments or on-screen information when triggered, instantly saving them with smart AI-generated insights. When a photo is taken, moto ai uses a LLM in the background to pull in key details, context and facts about the captured content. These memories are personal and saved only when the user chooses. They are securely stored locally on the device. Memories can be recalled anytime with a simple question Other moto ai features include Magic Canvas 1.0, which transforms its user's imagination into stunning visuals with just a text prompt. Style Sync, which can easily generate wallpapers and themes that match the user's unique style by producing four one-of-a-kind images based on their outfit.

Striking from every angle with edges that wrap seamlessly across the front and back, the motorola edge 60 FUSION is the epitome of craftsmanship and purposeful design. Featuring a all-curved design with Segment's best 45 degree curve from sides and 33 degree curve from top and bottom, where the flawlessly curved front glass blends seamlessly with the back eliminating sharp edges. This results in a harmonious flow across the entire device with the ultrathin, uninterrupted surface looking polished and smooth to the touch. The motorola edge 60 FUSION is not only visually captivating but also built to last. Four ultrathin layers of glass fiber give it a solid, premium backbone with a final layer of canvas or leather-inspired finish adding a touch of luxury. These layers are seamlessly fused together through a high-pressure process, creating a single, cohesive design. The canvas-inspired finish delivers a refined tactile experience that balances the rustic charm of textured finishes with modern craftsmanship. While the leather-inspired finish delivers an inviting tactile experience. Designed in conjunction with Pantone Color Institute™, the world's authority on color, the motorola edge 60 FUSION will be available in specially curated options that suit any style. Namely- PANTONE Slipstream which is a magnetic grey, PANTONE Zephyr which is a soft pink, PANTONE Amazonite which is a soft aqua, captivating hue. The motorola edge 60 FUSION meets ultimate military standards for durability, passing 16 tests of MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Protection. All while maintaining a sophisticated, elegant look and feel. It's protected against extreme temperatures, including harsh winters as cold as -20°C or scorching summer days as high as 60°C, even the blazing temperatures inside a parked car. It also withstands up to 95% humidity. With the Highest level of water protection IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering superior protection against dust, dirt, sand, and high-pressure water, it's designed to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. Equipped with India's first Mediatek7400 4nm Processor, the motorola edge 60 FUSION delivers fluid performance with significant improvements across CPU, GPU and NPU performance. Further, with upto 12GB RAM and, RAM Boost 4.0 which temporarily turns available storage into virtual RAM (up to 24GB), users experience exceptionally smooth and seamless performance across gaming, multitasking and more. Additionally, with up to 256GB storage, the motorola edge 60 FUSION offers tons of room for shows, movies, songs, apps, and games. Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "At Motorola, we're committed to advancing our lifestyle-tech innovations with every new launch. The motorola edge 60 FUSION comes with many segment leading features such as the world's most immersive All-Curved display, World's 1st True Color Sony-LYTIA 700C Camera, segment leading AI features and more - all with the objective of adding value to our consumer's lives. This phone emphasizes our dedication to meaningful consumer innovation, extending beyond hardware. We're confident that the motorola edge 60 FUSION will set new benchmarks in its segment." Powering all this is the motorola edge 60 FUSION's massive 5500 mAh battery with a 68W TurboPower™ charger in the box to fuel up fast. Taking a mere 9 minutes to generate a full day's backup, users don't have to worry about a low battery. Coupled with such powerful hardware, comes an equally sophisticated Hello UI software based on Android 15 with three Android® OS upgrades guaranteed. Users will also enjoy Security Maintenance Releases (SMR) for 4 years, upto 2029, keeping their phone a step ahead of attacks, ransomware, and any new threats on the horizon. Hello UI lets users easily customize their device and make it their own by choosing fonts, colors, and icons. Use intuitive gestures like twist and tap to control different features or launch their favorite apps. Set limits on screen time and control access, so kids can learn and play in a safe, dedicated space with family space. Extend their mobile experience to a TV or external display or even sync it up to your PC using smart connect. All with the assurance that their phone is safe, with every security setting managed in one place through moto secure. Moreover, with Dolby Atmos® and two large stereo speakers, users can listen with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and even more clarity at higher volumes. Plus, with spatial audio, the sound fills the space around the user for an enhanced listening experience that's like nothing else. Thanks to the Hi-Res certified sound system, the motorola edge 60 FUSION offers professional-level audio with wider dynamic range and 3x more data rate. Availability:

The motorola edge 60 FUSION will be available in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage in three stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variants, - PANTONE Amazonite, PANTONE Slipstream and, PANTONE Zephyr. The smartphone will go on sale from 9th April 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. Effective Launch Price with offers:

For 8GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 20,999*

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 22,999*

Standard Launch Price:

For 8GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 22,999

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 24,999

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs. 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB):

* Rs. 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart only. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs. 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB).

or

* Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount on Axis and IDFC Bank Credit Cards - full swipe transactions. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs. 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB).

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs.10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs. 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs. 8000. T&C apply

* Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs. 449 (Rs. 50* 40 vouchers)* Additional Partner offers:* Ajio: Flat Rs. 500 off on a min transaction of Rs. 2999* Easemytip: Upto Rs.1500 off on Flights* EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs. 4000 off on Hotels* AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs.1000 on Bus Bookings* NetMeds: 20% off up to Rs. 999

Offer Details - https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-edge60neo-2025/?requestOriginatingfrom=offers To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/moto-edge60-fusion-coming-soon-2025-storeMotorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-60-fusion/p?skuId=493 Disclaimers:

* Price Including offers. Valid for a limited period only

^ Validated by Pantone

~ As per techarc research on AI smartphones, Feb 2025

Detailed Marketing Specifications

