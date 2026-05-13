Business News | Motorola Razr Fold Launched with DXOMARK Gold Label Camera, 6000mAh Battery & 8.1

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 13: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today launched the motorola razr fold, its first foldable smartphone redefining productivity and play, enabling users to seamlessly work, create, and multitask.

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The device features the World's Best Foldable camera system recognised with the DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence, featuring the world's only Triple 50MP Pro-Grade Foldable Camera System led by the advanced Sony LYTIA™ 828 and Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera with moto ai, delivering flagship-grade clarity, cinematic dynamic range, ultra-realistic colours, sharper shadows, reduced grain, blur-free shots, Pantone™ Validated True Colours and SkinTone™ accuracy, along with 8K Dolby Vision® Recording with moto ai Video Enhancement Engine featuring the industry-first dual tone mapping engine and 4K Dolby Vision® Recording up to 60fps from all lenses. Backed by a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W TurboPower™ charging and 50W wireless charging, the motorola razr fold also features a stunning 165Hz LTPO external display and immersive 2K main display. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5, it further enhances imaging with advanced on-device AI processing. With a sophisticated diamond pique-inspired finish and satin-luxe inspired finish in Pantone™ curated colours, along with IP48 + IP49 durability, the motorola razr fold delivers a truly premium and seamless smartphone experience.

The motorola razr fold sets a new benchmark in imaging with a DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence, anchored by its advanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 828 camera powered by moto ai and 8K Dolby Vision® recording. The sensor delivers stunning photography with exceptional clarity, superior signal-to-noise performance, advanced AI noise reduction for deeper blacks and cinematic contrast, and outstanding shots with brighter highlights and deeper shadows. The advanced 3.5° OIS stabilization enables ultra-steady photography and videography, while moto ai enhances textures, dynamic range, and motion detection in real time, ensuring crisp, blur-free captures even in fast-moving scenes. With Pantone™ Validated Colours and Pantone™ SkinTone™ Validation, the camera reproduces authentic, true-to-life colours exactly as creators intended.

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Complementing the main sensor is a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Periscope Camera with 3x Optical Zoom & 100x Super Zoom Pro and a 50MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera with up to 122° field of view for expansive landscapes and intricate close-ups. For selfies, the device sports a 20MP outside selfie camera and 32MP inside selfie camera with Quad Pixel Technology.

The device supports Ultra-Sharp 8K Dolby Vision® Recording with moto ai Video Enhancement Engine and 4K Dolby Vision® Recording up to 60fps from all lenses enabling seamless lens switching for cinematic storytelling from every angle. FHD slow motion captures the moment at up to 240fps. moto ai smart features include a Photo Enhancement Engine, Video Enhancement Engine with the industry's first dual tone mapping, Adaptive Stabilization, Super Zoom Pro (up to 100x), and Dynamic Bokeh. Additional camera features include Frame Match, Instagram HDR, Active Photos, Video Horizon Lock, Audio Zoom, Adaptive Stabilization, Hyperlapse, Long Exposure Mode, Air Gesture control, FIFA World Cup™ Watermark, and full integration with Google Photos AI tools -- including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Magic Editor, and more.

The motorola razr fold houses a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, engineered to deliver over 43 hours of battery life on a single charge without compromising performance. Designed for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, 8K recording, video calls, and social media usage, the advanced silicon-carbon technology ensures long-lasting endurance in a sleek profile. Complementing this is 80W TurboPower™ charging. It also supports 50W TurboPower™ wireless charging and 5W reverse charging for earbuds, smartwatches, and other compatible accessories.

Further, the smartphone features a massive 8.1" 2K Extreme AMOLED Main Display delivering tablet-like multitasking, cinematic viewing, creator-grade editing, and flagship gaming immersion, along with a 6.6" Extreme AMOLED External Display that delivers a complete smartphone experience even when folded for messaging, navigation, productivity, entertainment, and camera usage without unfolding. The 165Hz LTPO refresh rate on the external display enables ultra-fluid scrolling, smoother animations, responsive gaming, and immersive interactions. With Pantone™ Validated Display and Pantone™ SkinTone™ Validation, the screen reproduces true-to-life colours and accurate skin tones exactly as creators intended. The display achieves exceptional outdoor visibility with 6,200 nits peak brightness on the main display for ultra-vibrant HDR playback even under direct sunlight. HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and 10-bit colour depth combine to deliver over a billion shades with ultra-accurate colour reproduction and deeper visual realism. Designed with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3 outside and Ultra Thin Glass inside, users can feel confident about the strength of the display.

Powering the motorola razr fold is the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 processor, delivering superfast performance without unnecessary battery drain. With up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, the razr fold ensures seamless multitasking, responsive gaming, and smooth everyday performance. RAM Boost turns storage into virtual RAM, automatically adapting to keep multiple apps running without a hitch.

Additionally, the device features an ultra-thin 4.6mm unfolded profile with a lightweight 240g foldable design. It showcases PANTONE™ curated premium finishes with Satin-Luxe and Diamond Pique textures, including a Satin-Luxe inspired finish in PANTONE™ Lily White delivering a soft-touch silky texture with elegant premium aesthetics, and a diamond pique textured finish in PANTONE™ Blackened Blue inspired by luxury fabric craftsmanship for a uniquely tactile and sophisticated in-hand experience. Advanced hinge engineering with an aircraft-grade steel hinge and titanium reinforcement improves structural stability, smoother folding action, and long-term durability, while the precision-engineered teardrop-shaped hinge reduces stress on the screen and creates a fluid, effortless folding experience with minimized gaps for a clean, seamless look. As the world's first smartphone featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3, it delivers enhanced durability, scratch resistance, and premium protection against everyday wear.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "With the motorola razr fold, we are ushering in a new era for foldables, designed to unlock greater productivity and creativity. It is a device that combines stunning design, pro-grade intelligence, and exceptional craftsmanship to make every interaction truly remarkable. Paired with the moto buds 2 plus, where the brilliance of Sound By Bose meets the acoustic expertise, we are delivering an ecosystem that is as stylish as it is powerful and making it the segment best audio experience.

At Motorola, we have always believed that great technology should feel personal, and this launch is the fullest expression of that belief. We are proud to bring this experience to India, reaffirming our commitment to our consumers and our position as the country's leading AI smartphone brand."

Running on Hello UI based on Android™ 16, the motorola razr fold comes with a promise of 7 years of Android OS and 7 years of security updates. The OS provides deep customisation, from custom colours, fonts, and icon shapes to unique wallpapers for home and lock screens. Features include Auto Blur screenshots, Gestures, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three Finger Screenshot, and Quick Launch, while AI-powered system optimization intelligently improves responsiveness, app launch speeds, and background efficiency over time.

The motorola razr fold also comes with moto ai 2.0, delivering next-level intelligence with contextual suggestions, AI-powered productivity, and creative experiences. AI Image Studio enables Text to Image, Sketch to Image, AI Avatars, Text to Sticker, and AI Playlist Studio creation tools, while features like Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention, Next Move Suggestions, Global Search, Show This On That, and Auto Screenshot Blur enhance everyday productivity. Remember This, Recall, and Save to Memory act as an intelligent memory vault, while Google Gemini integration enables writing, learning, planning, AI image generation, and seamless actions across Google apps.

The motorola razr fold meets advanced durability standards with IP48 and IP49 rated water and dust protection for improved reliability in daily usage conditions. Smart Water Touch technology enables uninterrupted screen responsiveness even around water or moisture. The immersive Gold Standard Cinematic Sound experience is delivered through Sound by Bose, Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos® Spatial Audio, and Hi-Res Audio, creating multidimensional sound with enhanced depth, positioning, and immersion.

Celebrating the world's biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection features a FIFA special edition of motorola razr fold which comes with exclusive FIFA experiences, FIFA World Cup 26™ Watermark, curated wallpapers, official ringtones, and FIFA® Heroes gaming access.

Bundled with the motorola razr fold, the moto buds 2 plus add a perfect blend of style and premium audio to the complete experience. The moto buds 2 plus, titled as the Segment's Best Audio experience powered by Sound by Bose technology, are crafted like fine jewellery and designed to make a bold style statement. Powerful 11mm dynamic drivers deliver deep bass, while balanced armatures by Knowles add exceptional clarity and detail. Support for LHDC and LDAC codecs ensures rich, high-quality, low-latency wireless audio.

With Dynamic ANC making it the Segment's Best Adaptive ANC tuned in collaboration with Bose engineers, the moto buds 2 plus intelligently block distractions, while Transparency Mode lets ambient sound in when needed. A six-microphone system with Environmental Noise Cancellation and CrystalTalk AI keeps calls crystal clear, even in noisy surroundings. Offering up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge and 40 hours with the case, they also support fast charging, It is a segment's only earbuds with Bluetooth® 6.0 and features Dual Connection, Gaming Mode, Wear Detection, Fit Test, IP54 water resistance, and instant access to moto ai features on compatible Motorola devices.

Availability:

The motorola razr fold will be available in two storage variants including 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB and will come in stunning Pantone™ curated colour options, PANTONE™ Blackened Blue and PANTONE™ Lily White. The device features a range of premium finishes including Diamond Pique-Inspired Finish and Satin-Luxe Inspired Finish, designed to deliver a unique, luxurious in-hand feel while ensuring durability and everyday comfort. Also motorola razr fold will be available in FIFA special edition in limited quantities. The motorola razr fold will go on sale starting 20th May 2026, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India including Reliance digital, at an effective launch price starting just Rs. 139,999*.

The moto buds 2 plus is now selling live on Flipkart in two stylish colours, PANTONE Silhouette and PANTONE Cool White, at an effective launch price of Rs. 4,999*.

LAUNCH PRICING

motorola razr fold 12/256 GB: Rs. 149,999

motorola razr fold 16/512 GB: Rs. 159,999

motorola razr fold 16/512 GB FIFA Edition: Rs. 169,999

Moto Buds 2 Plus: Rs. 5,999

Affordability Offer details:

For motorola razr fold Consumer can avail offers mentioned below:

* Flat Rs. 10, 000 Instant Bank discount

OR

* Flat Rs. 10,000 Exchange bonus

There is also no cost EMI upto 18 months on select banks.

For moto buds 2 plus Consumer can avail offer mentioned below:

* Flat Rs. 1.000 Instant Bank discount

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (including bank and exchange offers)

* motorola razr fold 12/256 GB: Rs. 99,999* or as low as Rs. 5,556^/month

* motorola razr fold 16/512 GB: Rs. 109,999* or as low as Rs. 6,111^/month

* motorola razr fold 16/512 GB FIFA Edition: Rs. 119,999* or as low as Rs. 6,667^/month

* Moto Buds 2 Plus: Rs. 4,999*

* *T&C Apply. Value calculated assuming an exchange value of Rs. 40,000 and exchange bonus of 10,000, applicable on select exchange devices only.

^Calculated for 18 month No cost EMI on the device value of 99,999 including exchange

Service Offer details:

Customers who purchase motorola razr fold during first 1 month i.e. till 20th Jun, gets FREE one time screen replacement (valid for 1 year)

Operator Offer details:

Jio Users can also avail exciting offers on plan worth Rs. 449

* 3 Months Hotstar Free

* 5000 GB with Pro Gemini.

* Plus, additional Cashback & offers from key brands

* Rs. 2,000 value on Tira, upto Rs. 200 on Ajio

* Rs. 2,200 off on flights and offers worth Rs. 4000 from Easemytrip

For more details on offer, please visit - https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-razr-fold-offer-2026/

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-razr-fold-coming-soon-ads-store

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-fold/p?skuId=652

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

~ As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

Detailed Specifications: Motorola Razr fold

Detailed Specifications:

Motorola Buds 2 Plus

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