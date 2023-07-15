BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 15: Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, and the pioneer of the flip phones disrupted the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the motorola razr40 ultra and razr40, the latest additions to its flagship razr smartphones series. The razr40 ultra and razr40 will go on sale tomorrow, 15th July from 12 AM onwards at Amazon, Motorola India Website, Reliance Digital outlets and at leading retail stores across India.

These latest additions to the razr series are dipped in cutting-edge technology and style-driven self-expression, to Flip the Script of foldable smartphones. Each feature of this new series is carefully crafted to meet the needs of modern consumers who want to stand out and own the best version of a modern flip phone. Leading the pack is the razr40 ultra which is the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed - and includes the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, efficient battery, and the largest external display of any flip phone. This incredible External Display comes with an astonishing 3.6” pOLED screen which is fully capable of supporting multiple apps and functions even when it is closed, so users can view more at a glance and access content which matters the most. Users can respond to messages, take a selfie, get directions, play games, listen to music on Spotify and enjoy watching YouTube all on this large external display. Moreover, this external display is also the smoothest with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate making switching between apps and scrolling websites quite seamless. Also, this display has Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus Protection ensuring durability for rough usage and opens up a plethora of use cases for consumers, from content creation to applying makeup or taking quick look before you take a selfie. This is not enough as when the Motorola razr40 ultra smartphone flips open, it reveals a nearly creaseless and ultra-smooth display, which has a vivid 6.9" pOLED screen with the industry highest screen refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1400nits enabling users to have even better smartphone experience when fully open. Motorola razr40, also comes with a similar display configuration with a refresh rate peaks at 144Hz which makes it ultra smooth too. In terms of design, Motorola is offering an iconic piece of nostalgia in a modern infinitely flexible design. The Motorola razr40 Ultra folds completely in half with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a seamless, gapless, ultra-thin and sleek look. Unlike most other flip phones, the razr40 ultra, does not leave any visible crease on the screen because of its unique teardrop hinge. It also comes with the industry’s first dual-axis tracking, which reduces the size of the device, thus making both the razr phones the World’s Slimmest Flip phone in the industry when flipped close. The iconic design of the Motorola razr40 ultra and razr40 features a combination of a metal frame with premium vegan leather option on the back making it easy to grip and soft to touch. Redefining the smartphone experience, the Motorola razr40 ultra and razr40 come with Flex View technology which offers new ways to interact, capture, and create. Users can angle the device to easily view content, video chat with friends, and more. When standing on its own, the device enables users to frame the perfect shot and capture the perfect pose using gesture capture and auto-smile capture. The device comes packed with features of a high-end smartphone and therefore this device is an ideal match for trendsetters, and tastemakers but also for digital minimalists who want to disconnect and take control of their device. In terms of camera capabilities, the Motorola razr40 ultra delivers impressive performance. It features a powerful 12MP main camera sensor with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF, ensuring fast and accurate focus even in stimulating lighting conditions. With a wide f/1.5 aperture lens and OIS, it captures stunning photos with soft-focus backgrounds, ideal for content creators on the move. Additionally, it includes a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens for wide-angle shots that offer three times more content in a single frame. The phone can be easily flipped open to utilize the 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, the high-quality camera and large display can be utilized as a mirror for quick makeup touch-ups or live streaming. Similarly, the Motorola razr40 features the highest resolution sensor ever seen in their foldable smartphones, boasting a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens, and a 32MP front camera for capturing stunning images and engaging in high-quality video calls. Fueling all these features, and much more is the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which comes with advanced AI and fast refresh rates, and 5G connections. While the Motorola razr40 boasts the Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, based on 4nm platform. When it comes to multi-media, the razr40 Ultra is more than just a marvelous display, it also packs Dolby Atmos for an enhanced auditory experience. So now, users can not only enjoy exceptional visual details but also experience multi-dimensional sound, which brings out more clarity, detail, and depth. The Motorola razr40 ultra and Motorola razr40 has an ultra-fast 33W TurboPower charger and supports wireless charging too. While Motorola razr40 ultra has a lasting battery of 3800mAH, which is larger than the previous generation of razr, the motorla razr40 comes equipped with a massive 4200mAH battery. Introducing vibrant color choices, Motorola offers a striking lineup for the new razr40 ultra. Featuring the exclusive Pantone® Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, in a premium vegan leather design, it stands out among Motorola devices. Additionally, the razr40 ultra is available in the sleek Infinite Black with a matte finish glass body. On the other hand, the motorola razr40 comes in a premium vegan leather finish with three trendy colors. These include Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a classic off-white shade, and Summer Lilac, a mystical purple hue. Embrace your style with these captivating color options. Both devices run on Android 13 and come with a promise of 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches, with personalization available as per needs and the signature Motorola experiences such as the simple gestures, and custom entertainment settings are also available. Furthermore, the razr40 ultra and razr40 offer an extensive suite of software experiences and security features, including ReadyFor, ThinkShield for mobile, Moto Secure, and Moto KeySafe. Availability & Pricing:

The Motorola razr40 ultra will be available at a launch price of Rs 89,999/- while the Motorola razr40 will be available at a launch price of Rs 59,999/-.

The smartphones will go on sale from 15th July 2023, 12 AM for Amazon prime users on Amazon. Both smartphones will also be available on Motorola.in, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores. However, for those consumers who prebooked the device on Amazon, the devices will be available for purchase from 14th July 2023 12 PM onwards. Both smartphones are part of the prime day on Amazon specials starting 15th July 2023.

To know more about the product visit: https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-2023-all

Product details are also listed on Amazon on below links:Motorola razr40 ultra - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C7QCHGLFMotorola razr40 - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C7QGVVW4 Affordability Offers:Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device:

For Motorola razr40 ultra:

1. Rs. 7,000 Instant Cashback/Discount on ICICI bank Credit card and Credit card EMI transactions, making the effective price of the product Rs. 82,999

2. No Cost EMIs up to 12 months on HDFC Bank^ and up to 9 months on other leading banks – making the effective ownership cost starting at just Rs.7,500/month.

For Motorola razr40:

1. Rs. 5,000 Instant Cashback/ Discount on ICICI bank Credit card and Credit card EMI transactions making the effective price of the product Rs. 54,999

2. Alternatively, Customers can avail an Exchange Bump up Offer of Rs. 3,000 over the exchange value of an old device

3. No Cost EMIs up to 12 months on HDFC Bank^ and up to 9 months on other leading banks – making the effective ownership cost starting at just Rs. 5,000/month.

^ Only on Amazon

Operator Offers:

Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 15,000 on both Motorola razr40 ultra and razr40

1. Rs 99 vouchers for 36 months’ worth Rs 3564

2. Additional 10GB 5G data per month for 36 months @ Rs 10/GB

3. Travel, Shopping and Lifestyle offers @ Rs 8200/- on apps like AJio, Yatra, ET Prime and Zoomin

To know more about the offer: www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-razr40-offer-2023

