When Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden Test century, his family was busy shifting to the new flat, arranging the house, settling the packers and movers, and purchasing household stuff. His father, on the other hand, was travelling from Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh, and was following his son score report on phone and hoping for his success. This marked a new beginning for the 21-year-old, who earlier used to sleep in tents, sell panipuris, and climb trees to watch IPL matches. Even though he was preparing for his test debut but he was still stuck in Mumbai. Jaiswal did not want to go back to the rented two-bedroom flat, where his family has been staying for the last two years.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Family Shifts to New 5 BHK Flat in Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal's family has shifted from 2 BHK to a new 5 BHK flat in Mumbai. His brother said, "Yashasvi always had one wish - to own his own house". (Indian Express) pic.twitter.com/bDlDJdJFeL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2023

In an interview with the Indian Express, his brother Tejsvi revealed, “He kept telling us, ‘please shift soon, I don’t want to stay in this house’. Even during the Test match, he would ask about our shifting plans. All his life, he had just one wish, to have his own house. You know how he has come up, he understands the importance of a roof over his head, especially in Mumbai.”

Yashasvi’s journey began as a 12-year-old when he shifted to Mumbai with zero godfathers or patrons. Later, he practised hard in the nets in order to fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer.

“I’m not easy on myself. I am honest to myself, and if any error happens, then I tell myself I committed this mistake. If any good thing happens, then I say I did well but now, look ahead. I never get carried away,” Yashasvi had said earlier to the Indian Express.

