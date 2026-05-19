Business News | Mr. Prann Sharma Takes Charge as Director General of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) is pleased to announce the unanimous election and appointment of Mr. Prann Sharma as the new Director General of the Chamber. His appointment comes at a significant time for BRICS as the grouping continues to expand its global economic and strategic influence, fostering stronger cooperation among emerging economies. Under his leadership, BRICS CCI is expected to further strengthen its vision of innovation-driven collaboration, strategic partnerships, investment connectivity, healthcare diplomacy, and sustainable economic engagement across BRICS nations and beyond.

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Mr. Prann Sharma brings over 18 years of experience in strategic growth, international business, branding, and investment advisory. As President of Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., he has played a key role in strengthening one of India's leading Ayurvedic brands while promoting India's traditional healthcare sector globally. He also serves as Founder & CEO of Praghaz Capital Management, specialising in fundraising, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic advisory.

Within BRICS CCI, Mr. Sharma has already played a vital leadership role as President - Healthcare Vertical and Executive Director - Strategy. He has also been an active member of the Governing Body and Steering Committee of the Investment Vertical, contributing significantly towards strengthening institutional partnerships, healthcare collaboration, innovation-led initiatives, and international business engagement.

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Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Sharma stated: "It is an honour to serve as Director General of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry at a time when India is emerging as a leading voice for global cooperation and inclusive growth under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. BRICS nations represent immense opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development. I look forward to working closely with global stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and create impactful opportunities across sectors, while contributing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat and stronger Global South cooperation," said Mr. Prann Sharma, Director General, BRICS CCI.

At a time when BRICS is expanding its global influence and strengthening cooperation among emerging economies, Mr. Sharma's appointment is expected to bring renewed focus on strategic partnerships, innovation-led growth, investment connectivity, and deeper engagement across the BRICS ecosystem.

With extensive international exposure and leadership experience, he brings a forward-looking vision aligned with BRICS CCI's mission of promoting trade, policy dialogue, and global collaboration.

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