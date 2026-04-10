Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday said that Mundra Port has emerged as India's largest automobile export hub, setting a national record by exporting 6,008 cars in a single vessel.

According to the Adani Group, Mundra has become a major export centre for vehicles, with shipments reaching more than 100 countries through its Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) terminal.

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The development highlights India's growing strength in automobile exports and the increasing role of port infrastructure in supporting global trade.

India's automobile exports have been expanding steadily, with key markets including regions in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.

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The rising demand for Indian-made passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles has contributed to the country's position as a major global supplier.

The company said that Mundra's RoRo terminal has played a crucial role in enabling large-scale vehicle shipments, supporting automakers in efficiently reaching international markets.

The milestone comes alongside APSEZ's broader growth trajectory in cargo handling. Chairman Gautam Adani recently stated that the company is targeting a cargo handling capacity of one billion tonnes by 2030, after crossing the 500 million tonnes milestone.

Highlighting the company's rapid expansion, Adani said that it took 16 years to reach the first 100 million tonnes of cargo. The second 100 million tonnes were achieved in five years, the third in three years, while the fourth and fifth 100 million tonnes were added in just two years each.

"What this shows is that, once vision and execution begin to align, momentum starts to compound. That compounding is now defining our journey," he said.

He added that the company is firmly on track to reach the ambitious target of one billion tonnes by 2030.

The emergence of Mundra as a leading auto export hub reflects the growing integration of India's manufacturing and logistics sectors, with modern port infrastructure playing a key role in boosting export competitiveness. (ANI)

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