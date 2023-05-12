New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/ATK): Music composer duo, Neha and Ikshwaku, have come up with a series of divine songs - Dwadash Jyotirlinga Stotra, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Hanuman Chalisa last month. The duo is known for its versatile genres.

Though all the songs are divine in this series, each song has a unique vibe in itself. According to the duo, the music is meant to enrich the soul, calm the mind and heal oneself from within.

Neha says, "The Dwadash Jyotirlinga Stotram is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This Stotram describes 12 main temples of Mahadev in India. It is a combination of Carnatic Music and Orchestral Music. Hare Rama Hare Krishna is a prayer song which bestows a spiritual vibe of peace and contentment. I have also played live Harmonium for the same as its interlude. It also consists of a choir section where we had ample scope to inculcate the music production students from Multiversal Music Academy based in Pune."

Ikshwaku, who is the vocalist and mixing/mastering engineer of the trio, whilst highlighting the elements of the third song in the series - the Hanuman Chalisa, says, "The Hanuman Chalisa is a prayer chanted and listened to by many. It is believed that listening to the Hanuman Chalisa everyday brings about mental and physical power. So the treatment of this composition was to bring out that powerful vibe to the fullest. It covers a variety of dynamic elements, and the music production part especially comprises the grandeur effect via Orchestral application."

All the songs in the series have been well received and are available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify.

Ikshwaku Deopathak is an Indian music director, singer, music producer and songwriter, best known for his musical works in Marathi as well as Hindi music. He received vocal training in Indian Classical Music from his childhood via Dagar Gharana. Neha Sadhale is an Indian music director, composer, music producer, songwriter and singer. She too received training in Indian Classical Music right from her childhood days and is a professional harmonium player and M.I.D.I. programmer. Previously, they have worked on several musical projects, a couple of which are Europe Meets Asia and Monk's Map. They have also been associated with renowned music labels such as Zee Music and Tips. Additionally, both are Co-Founders at Filmix Studios, Pune.

