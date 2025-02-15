HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: In a game-changing move for India's real estate sector, the NextNAREDCO Gen Conclave 2025 unveiled the NAREDCO NextGen Digital Learning Hub, an ambitious initiative to equip young professionals with cutting-edge industry knowledge.

Adding to the excitement, the Maharashtra government announced the fast-tracking of 3360 acres of MSRTC land redevelopment, with 150-160 tenders expected to be floated soon. This move is set to unlock vast opportunities for real estate expansion, particularly in district and taluka-level regions.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who launched the Digital Learning Hub at the conclave, called it a "turning point for the next generation of real estate leaders." He also confirmed that MSRTC will be given planning authority status, allowing projects to be approved under one roof. Developers were urged to explore new growth corridors, with the government considering extending land lease tenures from 60 to 99 years to make projects more attractive.

Speaking at the event, NAREDCO NextGen National Chairman Jay Morzaria remarked, "The NextGen platform is not just a discussion forum--it is a movement towards action. With policy shifts, technological advancements, and young leadership driving change, real estate is at a critical juncture. The launch of the Digital Learning Hub is a step towards ensuring that the next generation is equipped to lead this evolution

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani- Chairman of NAREDCO highlighted "the transformative impact of RERA in eliminating misconceptions about the real estate industry. He underscored how this regulatory framework has introduced unprecedented levels of transparency, accountability, and trust among all stakeholders. Furthermore, he emphasized the pivotal role of innovation in shaping the industry's future, particularly through the contributions of the younger generation. He pointed out that new communication platforms, such as digital and social media, are crucial for reaching target audiences effectively, supported by robust research and data insights. The industry, he suggested, requires a combination of innovation, operational efficiency, and skilled talent to drive progress and expand market outreach," he stated.

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO praised the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister's efforts to unleash a wave of transformation in the Indian Real Estate Industry through reforms and tax rationalization. He also cautioned the industry to take a note of issues such as global warming, SWACHH Bharat and a holistic use of AI for technology adoption. Bandelkar also anticipated the sector's continued focus on affordable housing as a demand driver.

G Hari Babu, President, NAREDCO stated that the new tax regime will usher fresh investments by the tax payers into the real estate sector impacting the demand for affordable housing. He further emphasized the need for greater women's participation in real estate, recognizing their role in driving innovation and industry growth. He also highlighted the impact of urban migration, stressing the need for sustainable planning to meet rising housing and infrastructure demands in cities.

The conclave's high-energy panel discussions delved into the future of real estate investments, AI-driven urban planning, and institutional funding reshaping the industry. Experts agreed that the sector has matured into a structured, investment-friendly market, with institutional capital driving consolidation. The success of the NAREDCO NextGen Conclave 2025 was made possible by the support of our esteemed sponsors--Knest, Fujitec and NITCO. ANAROCK served as the event's knowledge partner."

