Mumbai, February 15: The Bodoland Lottery Result for today, Saturday, February 15, 2025, is now available online. Those playing the Bodoland Lottery today can view the winners list with ticket numbers on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and see the list of lucky winners for today's draw. The Bodoland Lottery, run by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is a popular lottery in Assam.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam hosts a variety of popular lotteries, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. If you're looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result for Saturday, February 15, you can click here to access today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants can find the Bodoland Lottery Result online at the official website bodolotteries.com. This portal lets you access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. The PDF file contains the winners' list as well as winning ticket numbers. The results are announced at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM daily. Here is the direct link to check the Bodoland Lottery Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

If you participate in lotteries, it's important to know that betting and gambling are illegal in India. However, lotteries are permitted in at least 13 Indian states, with some being operated by state governments. Keep in mind that winning the lottery is purely a matter of chance, and there is no guaranteed way to win. LatestLY advises readers not to depend on lottery winnings for financial security.

