Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: The Nargis Dutt Foundation, established in 1981 in memory of the late actress Nargis Dutt, hosted a special event on World Cancer Day at Carter Road Amphitheatre, Bandra West. The foundation, under the leadership of Chairperson and Trustee Priya Dutt, has long been dedicated to cancer awareness, patient support, and healthcare initiatives. Nargis Dutt Foundation is a GIVE Assured and Guide Star Certified NGO.

The evening began with a musical performance by Som Prem and his band, creating an uplifting atmosphere. Priya Dutt, in her welcome address, reiterated the foundation's commitment to supporting cancer patients and spreading awareness about early detection and treatment.

Dr. Anil D'Cruz, Director: Oncology Apollo Hospitals Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, a leading oncologist, has often emphasized that "cancer is not a death sentence if detected early. Advances in medicine, coupled with awareness, have significantly improved survival rates."

Dr. Sewanti Limaye, Director of Medical and Precision Oncology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, has stressed the importance of cancer awareness and cancer screening, noting that "enhanced cancer awareness and screening is a way of life that we all need to adapt to. A revolution that should be owned by the people, by communities and society at large. We must routinely ask each other if we have participated in cancer screening this year?!"

Similarly, Dr. Sampada Dessai, Consultant Gynaecological Cancer and Robotic Surgeon at PD Hinduja Hospital, has also highlighted the emotional and psychological impact of cancer, stating that "a strong support system and mental well-being play a crucial role in a patient's recovery journey."

Acclaimed Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, emphasized that "each day brings its own challenges and victories, reminding us that we're stronger than we know. Even when the journey feels tough, fight it with hope, switch on the sunshine, and take one day at a time."

Celebrated actress Hina Khan, the event's chief guest, applauded the foundation's efforts and encouraged people to take charge of their health. The evening concluded with another soul-stirring musical performance, leaving the audience both reflective and motivated.

With its ongoing efforts in healthcare, patient welfare, and awareness campaigns, the Nargis Dutt Foundation continues to be a beacon of hope for many. The event served as a reminder that while the fight against cancer is challenging, collective awareness and timely action can make a difference.

