Narmada Macplast Reports Rs539.17 Lakhs Profit for FY25; Declares Rs0.10 Interim Dividend - A Year of Strong Financial Performance & Stakeholder Value Creation!

New Delhi [India], May 22: Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd, a key innovator in India's plastic and micro-irrigation landscape, continues to deliver on its legacy of excellence. Founded by Mr. Vrajlal Vaghasia, the company--backed by a group of synergistic entities like Macwell Products, Mac Plast, and Polymer Marketing Corporation--has cemented its position as a trusted partner in sustainable agricultural solutions.

With a deep-rooted presence since 1972, Narmada Macplast manufactures high-quality PVC pipes, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, and extends value-added services including import-export, government supplies, and agritech consultancy across India.

Audited Financial Results - Year Ended March 31, 2025

Performance Commentary

Narmada Macplast has closed the financial year with strong audited results, marking a sharp rise in profitability and earnings per share. The performance was notably strengthened by a significant increase in other income, reflecting the company's diversified and prudent financial approach.

This outcome reaffirms our long-term strategy rooted in innovation, fiscal discipline, and value creation. With steady growth and operational efficiency, we remain committed to enhancing stakeholder wealth and contributing to India's agricultural transformation.

