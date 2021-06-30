Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI/News Voir): NASSCOM Centre of Excellence with support from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Gujarat Department of Science & Technology (DST) & MSME Department, today successfully organised the 2nd Edition of virtual conference on UDYAM 4.0 NAYI DISHA (Digital Innovative Solutions for Helping Atmanirbharta) to usher in technology-based solutions in MSMEs by bringing together industry leaders from MSMEs, start-ups and leading policy makers.

Ranjeeth Kumar J, IAS (Commissioner MSME, Govt. of Gujarat) graced the event with his presence as the chief guest and shared his visionary ideas on shaping up the MSME ecosystem through technology and innovation.

In his address, Ranjeeth Kumar J shared how the government has been playing a key role in enabling all the aspects for shaping up the MSME ecosystem towards Industry 4.0. The Government of Gujarat has implemented interventions at policy, infrastructure and institutional level to help MSMEs become globally competitive by upgrading to latest technologies. This is a great opportunity for Manufacturing MSMEs to join the collaborative ecosystem developed by NASSCOM CoE to get started on digital journey.

The robust discussions and session were aimed to put the spotlight on successful utilization of UDYAM 4.0 platform to address digital adoption challenges for MSMEs. NAYI DISHA brings forward the co-creation of evolving business models for MSMEs to digitize in new normal. Resource optimization through technology up-gradation, and demonstration of low cost and easy to deploy technology solutions from start-ups were the highlight that set the base for starting digital journey for MSMEs.

Six deeptech start-ups associated with CoE on GrowX program, Eugenie Technologies Pvt Ltd., Plutomen Technologies Private Limited, ATAI LABS PVT. LTD, Pixuate, AirV Labs LLP and Gyandata presented their innovative solutions.

"Udyam 4.0 platform will considerably help the MSME sector to adopt AR/VR, Computer Vision, IoT, AI & Analytics based digital solutions like 360 deg view of plants, condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote operations tracking, quality inspection, energy optimization, worker safety and inventory management. NASSCOM through its Centre of Excellence aims to create an ecosystem of co-creation where industries and deep-tech start-ups can work together towards common goals, in turn excelling in bringing new and innovative solutions for the manufacturing sector," said Amit Saluja, Sr. Director & Head of Manufacturing Vertical, NASSCOM-CoE. With a diverse pool of deep-tech start-ups and tech SMEs, CoE is also working tirelessly to explore innovative solutions using Industry 4.0 technologies including AI, ML, IoT, and so on.

Senior manufacturing leaders and eminent dignitaries also shared their experience on resource optimization and co-creation as a model for implementation of new technologies during the virtual event. The names include Prakash Bhalekar, President and CEO, Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., Hemant Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Navin Group, Amit Saluja, Sr. Director & Head of Manufacturing Vertical, NASSCOM CoE, Sunil David, Director IoT, AT&T India, Jaimin Shah, CEO, Dev Information Technology Ltd., Radhika Madgulkar, Managing Director. Electronica Mechatronic Systems (I) Pvt. Ltd., and Puesh Ajmani, SVP & Chief Digital Officer Textile Sector, Welspun India Limited.

