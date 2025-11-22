VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: The National Abilympics 2025 concluded today at the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), New Delhi, marking a powerful celebration of vocational excellence, inclusion, and resilience. Organized by Sarthak Educational Trust in collaboration with the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), TPCDT, and IndusInd Bank, the event followed the successful completion of four Regional Abilympics across Chennai (South), Mumbai (West), Lucknow (North), and Guwahati (East & North East). A total of 26 medals were awarded at the National Abilympics 2025, including 8 Gold, 10 Silver, and 8 Bronze across key skill categories.

The 2 day national finale brought together 59 regional medallists from 20+ states across India. These finalists, selected from over 500 competitors who participated in the zonal contests, began competing today across multiple vocational categories, including ICT (Engineering Design, Desktop Publishing, Photography), Crafts (Basket Making, Crochet, Painting & Decoration), Hospitality (Cake Decoration, Patisserie, Cleaning Services), and Services (Hairdressing, Massage).

The opening day saw over 300 attendees, packed contest zones, and high-energy competitions across ICT, Crafts, Hospitality, Pastry & Confectionery, Cleaning Services, and Hair Dressing. Senior government dignitaries, corporate leaders, and disability inclusion experts including Dr. Vineet Joshi (Chairman, UGC), Shri Rajiv Kumar (Former Election Commissioner of India), and other esteemed guests interacted with participants, encouraging them as they showcased world-class skill and determination.

Across the two-day national event, 8 Gold, 10 Silver, and 8 Bronze medals were awarded--reflecting the exceptional depth and diversity of India's PwD talent pool.

In the ICT trade, participants demonstrated strong technical and creative abilities. Gujarat's Rupa Dhanjibhai Bhanushali (Locomotor Disability) secured the Gold in Engineering Design, while Ankit Yadav (Locomotor Disability) from Delhi claimed Silver, and Rahul Kumal Mahamalla (Locomotor Disability) from Chhattisgarh earned Bronze.

Maharashtra dominated other ICT skills, with Hardik Shah (Hearing Impairment) winning Bronze in Desktop Publishing and Gaurav Patel (Hearing Impairment) from Gujarat winning Silver. Karuna Suryawanshi (Hearing Impairment) clinched Gold in Photography (Studio), Harishanthan (Locomotor Disability) from Tamil Nadu won Silver and Vivek Yeralkar (Visually Impaired) from Maharashtra won Bronze.

The Gold Medal for Character Design was awarded to Avinash Avhad (Hearing Impairment) from Maharashtra. Silver Medal was awarded to Kishor Mohite (Hearing Impairment) from Maharashtra and the Bronze was clinched by Shivam Kumar (Hearing Impairment) from Uttar Pradesh.

The Crafts trade showcased India's deep artisanal heritage. Ghulam Mohd. Magray (Locomotor Disability) from Jammu & Kashmir captured Gold in Basket Making and Manipur's Abujum Arunkumar Meitei both with (Locomotor Disability) won Silver. For Crochet Gold was awarded to Arti Rohilla Locomotor Disability (Wheel Chair) from Delhi and Sonali Shinde (Hearing Impairment) from Maharashtra clinched Bronze.

The Painting & Decoration category saw Ajit Karade (Hearing Impairment) winning Bronze. Hospitality and Baking trade categories produced some of the most visually striking entries. In Cake Decoration, Tamil Nadu's Satish Kumar (Hearing Impairment) won Silver while Maharashtra's Akash Kshirsagar (Hearing Impairment) earned Bronze. The Patisserie & Confectionery category saw a standout Gold performance by Maharashtra's Md. Kashif Khan(Hearing Impairment), a previous international medalist aiming to upgrade his medal at Finland 2027.

In the Services trade, Maharashtra once again swept the Cleaning Services category with Sheetal Lembhe(Hearing Impairment) won the Gold, Manohar Nadimetal (Hearing Impairment) won the silver and Prerna Desai (Intellectual Disability) won Bronze by delivering performances aligned with global hygiene and hospitality standards. The Hairdressing category crowned Delhi's Suman Rawat (Locomotor Disability) as the Gold medalist, followed by Gujarat's Amisha Varia (Hearing Impairment) with Silver. In Massage Therapy, Yumnam Naresh Singh (Visually Impaired) from Manipur secured Gold with exceptional technique, while Mohd Muzamid Hussain (Hearing Impairment) won a Silver from Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking after the competitions, Dr. Jitender Aggarwal, Secretary-General of NAAI and Founder & CEO of Sarthak Educational Trust, said "Every participant at the National Abilympics reminds us why we began this journey to ensure that every person with a disability is seen, supported, and given a fair chance to excel. Abilympics is not just a competition, it is a movement of dignity. Watching these champions today gives us hope that India will not just compete, but lead with pride at Finland 2027".

Dr. Aggarwal further added, "Sarthak has already empowered 1.25 lakh PwDs through training, placement, and rehabilitation and reached over 5.3 million people through large-scale community programs. With its presence across 2,000 locations, including 60% rural areas, Sarthak is addressing early intervention gaps, improving education access, and strengthening job-linked skilling for marginalized communities".

Many participants shared deeply personal stories, underscoring the transformative power of the Abilympics platform. "For me, reaching the national stage felt like a victory even before the results. Abilympics gave me confidence, mentorship, and a chance to prove that my skill--not my disability--defines me", shared Rupa Dhanjibhai Bhanushali, Gold Medalist, Engineering Design (Gujarat)

"I won a Silver at the last International Abilympics in France, and coming back this year, my goal is clear India deserves a Gold. Abilympics has shaped my journey as a pastry artist, and each competition pushes me to raise the bar. I want to make my country, my mentors, and my team proud in Finland 2027", shared Kashif Khan, Gold Medalist, Pastries & Confectionery (Maharashtra).

This year's national winners will now advance to represent India at the 11th International Abilympics in Finland (2027)--the global Work Skill Olympics for Persons with Disabilities. Their achievements reflect not just individual excellence but India's growing capacity to build inclusive, skill-driven pathways for economic empowerment.

As the curtains close on National Abilympics 2025, the national winners are one step closer to achieving their dream to represent India on international stage in Finland 2027. With record participation and a strong presence from the government, corporate India, and international delegates, the 12th NCD and National Abilympics mark a defining moment in India's commitment to building an inclusive, equitable future for every Person with Disability.

