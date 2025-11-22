Did Lt Gen KJS Dhillon Say Lt Gen VK Singh Criticised PM Narendra Modi Over the Tejas Crash at Dubai Air Show? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

New Delhi, November 22: A troubling claim has surfaced online as several Pakistani propaganda accounts circulate a video that appears to show Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon alleging that Lt Gen VK Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show. The video, shared widely on social media platforms, is being projected as a genuine statement made by the retired Indian Army officer, creating confusion among users and raising concerns about yet another attempt to exploit sensitive defence-related developments for political manipulation.

This comes as in a major blow to India's much-delayed project for indigenous fighters as well as their export potential, a single-engine Tejas jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Airshow on Friday afternoon. The IAF pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, died in the accident. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Soon after the video gained traction, India’s official fact-checking body stepped in to clarify the truth behind the viral clip. According to PIB Fact Check, the video is not authentic and has been digitally altered using AI techniques to fabricate false statements. The retired Lieutenant General has notissued any remarks criticising the government or commenting on the crash, contrary to what the circulating clip suggests. Officials emphasise that the deepfake appears deliberately crafted to stir discord, fuel misinformation, and undermine public confidence in the Indian Armed Forces. Is Central Government Giving Free Scooty to Girl Students Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

PIB Busts Deepfake of Lt Gen Dhillon Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Handles

🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT! 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a 'digitally altered video' of Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon, claiming that Lt Gen VK Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show.#PIBFactCheck ❌ Lt Gen… pic.twitter.com/9HfKVD9vHl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 22, 2025

To ensure transparency, PIB shared the original, unedited video, which shows no trace of the statements attributed to Lt Gen Dhillon in the manipulated version. Viewers can verify the authentic recording on YouTube through official channels, reaffirming that the viral narrative is entirely fabricated.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution, avoid forwarding unverified content, and remain vigilant against AI-generated misinformation, now a growing threat to national discourse. Users are advised to depend on credible, official sources for updates, particularly on defence matters, where falsehoods can quickly escalate into widespread misunderstanding.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts shows Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon alleging that Lt Gen VK Singh criticised PM Modi over the Tejas crash in Dubai. Conclusion : PIB confirms the video is a deepfake. Lt Gen Dhillon made no such statement. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2025 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).