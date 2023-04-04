Tokyo [Japan], April 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has arrived in Japan on a week-long visit aimed at attracting investment opportunities to his state.

The chief minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including the State Minister of Industries, MSME, and Energy, the Chief Secretary, and several other top officials.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: From Kiss Kiss Bang Bang to Tropic Thunder, 5 Movies That Showcased Iron Man Star’s Best Performances Beyond Marvel Franchise.

A business delegation from Odisha, consisting of leading industrialists from the Steel, aluminium, textiles, food and sea-food processing, and green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors, has also joined the Odisha government delegation.

On Tuesday, Patnaik is scheduled to meet with Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President of Nippon Steel Corporation for a one-to-one meeting to discuss avenues of collaboration, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.

Also Read | Bihar | I Can Only Say That WB Police Came and Arrested One Person. Now After Court … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

On Wednesday, a Odisha Business Meet 2023 will be hosted in the Japanese capital and is expected to be attended by over 200 industrialists, business persons and investors from across Japan and the Indo-Pacific Region.

Chief Minister Patnaik will address investors and showcase the vast existing and emerging business opportunities in Odisha. In the evening, he is set to hold an interactive meeting with the Odia Diaspora in Japan.

Patnaik on his arrival in Japan's capital Tokyo, expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and his state Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George and officials of the embassy gave a warm welcome to Patnaik on his arrival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)