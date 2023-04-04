Robert Downey Jr is a man that needs no introduction. Being an actor that has starred in many roles over the years, his most famous one has come in his turn as being Iron Man for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing the role for almost 10 years, RDJ became quite synonymous with this role and made for a Hollywood comeback too that defined a good part of his career. Robert Downey Jr Birthday: His Stylish Appearances That Are as Powerful as His Iron Man Suit!

While RDJ is known best for his turn as Marvel’s billionaire philanthropist in an armour, he has quite a lot of other roles too that are just equally entertaining. Just take a look at films like Tropic Thunder and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and you’ll know exactly what I am talking about. So, to celebrate Robert Downey Jr’s 58th birthday, here are five of his roles beyond Iron Man that are just equally entertaining.

Charlie Chaplin (Chaplin)

RDJ decided to take up the task of telling the iconic comedian Charlie Chaplin’s life in the film simply titled Chaplin. Doing a great work in being able to capture his mannerisms while telling the iconic comedian’s life quite well, Downey Jr was a treat to watch in the role. The film had an overly glossy look to it, but rest assured that the actor did a great job at portraying the iconic legend.

Harry Lockhart (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang)

Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr’s team up in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang sure delivered. Playing the role of the thief Harold Lockhart, the film sees him being sent to Hollywood after being mistaken for an actor and training under a private eye for a role. What follows is a hilarious unfolding of events that sees Downey Jr at his funniest. A great chemistry with Val Kilmer too, this was fun to watch.

Sherlock Holmes (The Sherlock Holmes Films)

RDJ’s take on Sherlock Holmes is instantly iconic. A sociopathic detective who can solve any case on a whim, the actor teamed up with Guy Ritchie to deliver two movies that are extremely entertaining and fun that unfold like a box of mysteries. RDJ is hilarious, dedicated and an extreme powerhouse in the role and his friendship with Jude Law’s Watson is a really memorable part about the movies.

Paul Avery (Zodiac)

David Fincher’s Zodiac has a stacked cast, but it was Downey Jr’s role as Paul Avery that stuck out so much in the film. A reporter obsessed with uncovering the secret behind the Zodiac Killer, RDJ presented a deep dive unlike anything else. A man just driven forward by one goal, his turn as Avery very easily lines up into some of his best work to date.

Kirk Lazarus (Tropic Thunder)

Parodying Hollywood’s obsession with method acting in Ben Stiller’s Tropic Thunder, Downey Jr plays the role of Kirk Lazarus, a white actor pretending to be a black man. While it can be a bit problematic when said like that, the film actually handles the subject matter well in where it doesn’t exactly go too far, but teeters on that line in providing a worthy commentary. To compliment that is of course RDJ’s performance, which stands out as a highlight of the movie. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why It Is Impossible to Recast the Iron Man of Our Generation Any Time Soon!

Robert Downey Jr’s does have an equally entertaining career beyond Iron Man, and if anything, then this list actually does prove it. Here’s hoping he makes that third Sherlock Holmes film real-quick. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

