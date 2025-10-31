PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, India's premier institution for the performing arts, proudly presents Aamchi Mumbai -- an immersive evening that celebrates the soul of the city through the eyes of one of India's most distinguished poets and writers, Gulzar.

Curated and presented by eminent thespian Salim Arif, with music composed by Amod Bhatt, the presentation features Gulzar, alongside acclaimed singers Vibhavari Apte-Joshi and Hrishikesh Ranade, accompanied by a live ensemble of musicians.

In a career spanning over five decades, Gulzar has given voice to the country's deepest emotions -- as a filmmaker, lyricist, and poet writing in Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi, and through translations from Bangla. Since the time he arrived in (then) Bombay in the late 1950s, the Oscar-winning poet has looked at the city and its dwellers with a nuanced sensitivity and insight. Making a poignant comment on the relationship of a common, and not so common man with Mumbai, his poems cover several aspects of the ever-changing city life, revealing a perspective which bears the stamp of the master poet.

Aamchi Mumbai is conceived and woven together by Salim Arif, a well-known writer and director. A blend of sounds, rhythms and images, the event is a vivacious collage of Gulzar's poems and insightful experiences about the mahanagar of Mumbai, and the life of people living on the edge in the bustling metropolis.

The evening promises to make a definitive statement on this eclectic and dynamic city by one of its most accomplished and admired poets. The event takes off with Gulzar in conversation with Arif on how he has seen the city change over the last 60 years. This will be interspersed with a presentation of songs based on select poems of Gulzar set to music by Amod Bhatt and performed by two well-known singers, Vibhavari Apte-Joshi and Hrishikesh Ranade. In a rousing finale, the celebrated poet will himself recite a few poems creating a wholesome experience for the discerning audience.

"Through Gulzar saab's verses, Mumbai emerges as more than a city -- it becomes a living, breathing muse that holds a mirror to our own lives," says Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head - Indian Music, NCPA. "We are honoured to present this special production by one of the country's most revered artistes, and deeply grateful to our patrons whose unwavering support enables the NCPA to curate such meaningful cultural experiences."

"At JSW, we believe that art and culture are integral to shaping an inclusive and an inspired society. Supporting Aamchi Mumbai -- an ode to our own city through the timeless words of Gulzar saab -- aligns perfectly with our endeavour to preserve and promote the country's rich cultural heritage through the celebration of Mumbai's enduring creative spirit," says Mrs. Sangita Jindal, Chairperson, JSW Foundation. "Our association with the NCPA reflects our shared commitment to nurturing India's artistic heritage and bringing it closer to audiences across generations."

The NCPA gratefully acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors -- JSW as Principal Sponsor, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) as Associate Sponsor, and the Pirojsha Godrej Foundation for their continued encouragement. Their partnership plays a vital role in enabling the NCPA to bring audiences world-class programmes that celebrate India's artistic and cultural legacy. www.ncpamumbai.com

