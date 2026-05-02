Evan Spiegel Says AI Writes Two-Thirds of New Code, Snap CEO Praises Anthropic Claude and Predicts Shift to Distribution
Evan Spiegel says over two-thirds of new code at Snap Inc. is now AI-generated using tools like Claude. He predicts a shift from engineering to distribution as AI automates coding, reflecting a broader industry trend toward efficiency, faster development, and greater focus on marketing and user attention.
Evan Spiegel, the Chief Executive of Snap Inc., has signalled a major shift in how technology companies operate, suggesting that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the software development landscape. Speaking on the "Cheeky Pint" podcast, Spiegel revealed that tools such as Anthropic’s Claude have become so integrated into Snap’s operations that more than two-thirds of the company's new code is now generated by AI.
Google Cosmo AI App and Coding Efficiency
Spiegel highlighted that the "extraordinary" rate at which AI models are improving has allowed Snap to automate once-laborious technical tasks. By leveraging AI-driven coding, the company has managed to turn what was historically a core bottleneck in product development into a fast-tracked, automated process.
According to the CEO, this transformation is not limited to a single department but is affecting "every part" of the organisation. This level of integration reflects a broader industry trend where companies are using AI to handle the heavy lifting of software engineering, allowing for a leaner approach to traditional technical roles.
Google Cosmo AI App Impacts Distribution
As coding becomes more efficient and requires fewer human man-hours, Spiegel predicts that tech firms will reallocate their financial and human resources. He believes investments will shift away from pure software engineering and towards distribution—the strategies used to get products in front of users and build brand visibility.
Spiegel noted that in an increasingly crowded market, "attention" has become the primary constraint for businesses. With AI handling the technical creation of products, the focus is turning toward marketing, communication, and growth functions to ensure those products actually gain traction with consumers.
Google Cosmo AI App Within Industry Trends
The shift at Snap mirrors moves made by other global giants, including Amazon and JPMorgan Chase, which have also begun implementing AI tools to streamline their development cycles. This movement suggests a pivot in the tech industry's hierarchy of needs, prioritising AI infrastructure and sales over traditional manual coding.
While the increased efficiency allows for faster product launches, it also signals a change in how future tech teams may be structured. The emphasis is moving toward professionals who can manage AI workflows and master the art of distribution in an era where technical execution is no longer the primary hurdle.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).