'Emergency Severe Alert' Test: India Launches Disaster Information System, Citizens Receive Messages on Mobile Phones

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Millions of Indian mobile phone users received an automated 'Emergency Severe Alert' on Saturday as the central government conducted a nationwide test of its indigenous disaster warning framework. The exercise, aimed at refining public safety infrastructure, triggered a loud, blaring alarm on handsets, followed by a pop-up message informing citizens that the notification was a trial of the Cell Broadcast System.

The formal launch was led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. Developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the initiative is designed to bolster India’s resilience against natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, and earthquakes through rapid, geo-targeted communication. DoT Disaster Alert Test: Government Trials Mobile Warning System, Public Asked To Ignore Messages.

Department of Telecommunication Announces Advanced Public Alerting Framework

A step forward in strengthening how we communicate during critical situations. The Department of Telecommunications, in coordination with key national agencies, is set to launch an advanced public alerting framework aimed at enabling timely communication during critical… pic.twitter.com/0uUu5AQ7hs — DoT India (@DoT_India) May 2, 2026

DoT Asks Users Not to Panic Over Emergency Alert Messages on Mobile Phones

अगर आपके फोन पर Alert Message आए, घबराएं नहीं। यह Emergency Alert System की testing का हिस्सा है, ताकि आपदा के समय सही जानकारी समय पर मिल सके। Testing के दौरान यह संदेश बार-बार आ सकता है। इसे अनदेखा करें, आपको कुछ करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है।#EmergencyAlerts #StayAlert… pic.twitter.com/z0UdeWoZGT — DoT India (@DoT_India) May 1, 2026

'Extremely Severe Alerts' Sent by Government With Loud Sound

My mobile suddenly started making a very loud sound. When I checked, it turned out to be the Indian government’s test emergency alert message. Did you guys also receive such a message? What does it mean? pic.twitter.com/CihuuSysIt — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) May 2, 2026

India Launches Emergency Disaster Alerting System

Never seen such a alert in emergency situations pic.twitter.com/GzNfrK5lNm — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) May 2, 2026

SACHET Platform: Indigenous Cell Broadcast Technology for Rapid Alerts

The new system utilizes advanced Cell Broadcast (CB) technology, which allows authorities to transmit critical information to all compatible mobile devices in a specific geographic area simultaneously. Unlike traditional SMS alerts that can be delayed by network congestion, the CB system ensures near real-time delivery, making it essential for time-critical emergencies like tsunamis or chemical leaks.

At the core of this framework is the SACHET platform, an indigenous solution developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). While the NDMA has previously disseminated over 134 billion SMS-based alerts in 19 languages, the integration of Cell Broadcast technology represents a significant upgrade, as it can override silent and 'do-not-disturb' settings to ensure the user’s attention is captured.

Addressing Public Confusion and System Feedback

Despite prior official announcements, the suddenness of the alert caused a wave of concern on social media. Users reported being startled by the "Extremely Severe Alert" label and the accompanying high-decibel tone. Some citizens expressed worry over potential security breaches or system hacks before official government channels reaffirmed that no action was required from the public.

Authorities noted that the test messages were sent in English, Hindi, and various regional languages to ensure inclusive reach. Technical teams are now expected to analyse the feedback from this nationwide trial to address minor issues, such as variations in reception across different operating systems and the clarity of the message wording, before the system becomes fully operational.

Emergency Alerts in India for Strengthening National Disaster Resilience

This initiative aligns with the "Digital India" vision, leveraging homegrown technology to safeguard the population. By establishing a robust, location-specific alerting mechanism, the government aims to minimise loss of life during crises by providing citizens with enough lead time to seek safety or follow emergency protocols. Mobile Phone Siren Test on May 2: If Your Phone Gets an ‘Disaster Alert’ Today, Here’s What It Means.

Officials have reiterated that such tests may be conducted periodically to validate the reliability of the network. The successful completion of Saturday's trial marks a pivotal step in India’s journey toward a more responsive and technologically advanced national disaster management framework.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (DoT). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).