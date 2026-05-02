Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala Welcome Baby Girl, Stand-Up Comedian Says ‘Ghar Barkat Aayi’ (See Pics)

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Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. On Friday night, May 1, Faruqui took to his Instagram handle to share the good news with his fans and followers. He shared pictures of the mother and daughter, while keeping their faces hidden. "Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed Alhmdulillah dua mai khas yaad rakhe!," the caption read. Notably, Munawar Faruqui shares a few pictures from the hospital. In one of the pics, Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala is seen holding the little one in her arms. UK07 Rider Car Crash: Munawar Faruqui and Aly Goni Pray for Anurag Dobhal’s Recovery, Slam Trolls Mocking His Suicide Attempt (Watch Videos).

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Welcome First Child Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Munawar Faruqui). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).